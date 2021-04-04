Watching Line Of Duty can be tricky at the best of times. If you’re not working out subtle references to previous series, you’re wondering who is who and whether they’re a “bent copper” or not – not to mention trying to remember where you’ve seen all of the actors before. Well, we’re here to help... at least with some of that, anyway. As series six of the hit BBC drama continues apace, here’s a guide to who all the characters are, and where you’ve seen the actors who play them before... Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

DS Arnott joined AC-12 in series one, after blowing the whistle on corruption in his former team, and has been with the department ever since. He was made a temporary DI in series six. What has Martin Compston been in before? Martin made his screen debut at the age of 18 in 2002 in the Ken Loach film Sweet Sixteen. He had a regular role in Monarch Of The Glen before starring alongside future Line Of Duty co-star Craig Parkinson in 2010 film Soulboy. His other TV credits include The Ice Cream Girls, The Great Train Robbery, The Nest and Traces. Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming

BBC/World Productions

DI Fleming had been part of AC-12 since the beginning of Line Of Duty, regularly being placed undercover in other teams to investigate cases of potential corruption from the inside. She moved to the Murder Investigations Team (MIT) in series six. What has Vicky McClure been in before? Vicky rose to fame in Shane Meadows’ This Is England, where she played Lol Jenkins in the 2006 film, reprising the role in its various TV spin-offs. Her other credits include A Room For Romeo Brass, Broadchurch and The Replacement. Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

Superintendent Hastings is the boss of AC-12, and dedicates his work to “catching bent coppers”. However, he came under suspicion of being corrupt himself in series five, when legal counsel Gill Biggeloe framed him as organised crime boss “H”. What has Adrian Dunbar been in before? Adrian has had leading roles in films including Richard III and Widows’ Peak, while he co-wrote and starred in the 1991 film Hear My Song. His other notable TV credits include Ashes To Ashes, The Hollow Crown and Broken, while he has had a number of stage roles. He also presents Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland for Channel 5. Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

DC Bishop is the latest addition to the AC-12 team, joining Arnott and Hastings in series six. What has Shalom Brune-Franklin been in before? Prior to joining Line Of Duty, Shalom was best known to UK TV audiences for playing Maisie Richards in Our Girl, as well as starring in BBC mini-series Roadkill. She has also appeared in Australian series Doctor Doctor and Bad Mothers. Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson

BBC

MIT’s DCI Davidson is the main antagonist for series six, under investigation by AC-12 for a potential cover-up in the murder of journalist Gail Vella. What has Kelly Macdonald been in before? Kelly is best known for her roles in films including Trainspotting, Gosford Park, No Country for Old Men and Nanny McPhee and TV film The Girl In The Cafe, for which she won an Emmy. She also appeared in US series Boardwalk Empire and has acted in other TV dramas including Giri/Haji, State Of Play, The Victim and the Black Mirror episode Hate In The Nation. Andi Osho as Gail Vella

BBC

Gail Vella was a broadcast journalist who had been looking into corruption in the police force prior to her death. She was shot dead in the street, and her murder was investigated by MIT’s Operation Lighthouse. Vella is seen in TV news footage being reviewed by police. What has Andi Osho been in before? As well as acting, Andi is known for being a popular stand-up comedian. She has had roles in British shows including Holby City, Death In Paradise, Doctors and Casualty. Tommy Jessop as Terry Boyle

BBC

Terry Boyle was first introduced in series one and appeared again in series five, and is a vulnerable character with learning difficulties who has been exploited by the organised crime group. He was arrested on suspicion of Gail Vella’s murder in series six. What has Tommy Jessop been in before? Tommy previously starred in BBC drama Coming Down The Mountain in 2007. He has also had roles in Casualty, Doctors, Monroe and Holby City. Nigel Boyle as DSU Ian Buckells

Steffan Hill/BBC/World Productions

DSU Buckles is the boss of MIT at Hillside Lane station. He previously investigated the disappearance of Jackie Laverty in series one, and was brought in to replace DCI Roz Huntley on Operation Trapdoor in series four when she was being investigated by AC-12. What has Nigel Boyle been in before? Nigel has had a number of guest roles including Doctors, The End Of The F**king World, Home Fires, Humans and The Job Lot. Anneika Rose as PS Farida Jatri

BBC

PS Jatri was a member of MIT at Hillside Lane and the former partner of DCI Davidson. Prior to the events of series six, Jatri worked on Operation Trapdoor at Polk Avenue station in series four. What has Anneika Rose been in before? Ackley Bridge fans will likely know Anneika from her role as Lila, while she also has starred in The Cry, The Feed, Deadwater Fell, in addition to guest roles in the likes of Silent Witness and The Good Karma Hospital. Gregory Piper as PC Ryan Pilkington

BBC

PC Pilkington is a new arrival on MIT, replacing PS Jatri following her transfer request. However, Pilkington is also a member of the OCG, first appearing as a child in series one, where he worked for crime boss Tommy Hunter. He murdered undercover officer John Corbett in series five before joining the force as the OCG’s inside man. What has Gregory Piper been in before? Line Of Duty is Gregory’s only major TV role, with his only other small screen credit being BBC comedy Frankie. He’s also set to appear in the British film Fixed later this year. Ace Bhatti as PCC Rohan Sindwhani

BBC Pictures

Sindwhani is the current Police and Crime Commissioner for Central Police, replacing former PCC Paula Reid in between the events of series four and series five. What has Ace Bhatti been in before? He appeared as Freddie Mercury’s father Bomi Bulsara in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Prior to that, he played baddie Yusef Khan in EastEnders and had a small part in Bend It Like Beckham. His other TV credits include The Sarah Jane Adventures, New Street Law and Three Girls. Elizabeth Rider as DCC Andrea Wise

BBC

Wise is the Deputy Chief Constable for Central Police. She was promoted to the position after the resignation of Mike Dryden at the end of series two, but did not appear until series five. What has Elizabeth Rider been in before? Elizabeth was a semi-regular cast member of Doctors, playing Lynette Driver between 2009 and 2017. She has also had roles in EastEnders and Coronation Street, playing Ashley Peacock’s biological mother. Doctor Who fans might also recognise her from the 2013 Christmas special. Amy de Bhrún as Steph Corbett

BBC

Steph Corbett is the widow of murdered UCO John Corbett, who was killed while working undercover on Operation Pear Tree in series five. Having had a personal connection to John’s mother during his time working for the Royal Ulster Constabulary, Hastings was seen handing cash to Steph at the end of series five, and returned in series six. What has Amy de Bhrún been in before? Amy starred in TV series Vikings and has made minor appearances in Coronation Street, Krypton and The Outpost, as well as many short films. She also had a minor role in 2016’s Jason Bourne film. Perry Fitzpatrick as DS Chris Lomax

Steffan Hill/BBC/World Productions

DS Lomax works on MIT at Hillside Lane, making his first appearance in series six. What has Perry Fitzpatrick been in before? Perry is best known for appearing alongside LoD co-star Vicky McClure in This Is England, as Flip. He has also appeared in shows such as Drifters, Cursed and Suspects, and had a supporting role in the 2019 Downton Abbey film. Christina Chong as DI Nicola Rogerson

BBC

DI Rogerson is a member of Central Police’s Serious and Organised Crime squad, who has made appearances in series two, three and six. She was romantically linked to DS Arnott in series two. What has Christina Chong been in before? Christina has starred in a number of TV dramas, including Monroe, the Black Mirror episode The Waldo Moment and Bulletproof, as well as US series 24: Live Another Day and Of Kings And Prophets. Kwaku Fortune as DS Marks

BBC

DS Marks is the former handler of murdered CHIS Alistair Oldroyd. He made his first appearance in series six. What has Kwaku Fortune been in before? You may well recognise Kwaku from 2020’s smash hit series Normal People, where he played Philip. He also appeared in the film Animals a year earlier, and has had several stage roles. Rosa Escoda as Amanda Yao

BBC