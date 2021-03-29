Some Line Of Duty fans have proved they’re worthy of a job with AC-12 after seemingly cracking part of the case in the latest episode. On Sunday night, viewers saw the anti-corruption inquiry into the conduct of DCI Joanne Davidson kick up a gear when Superintendent Hastings’ team reexamined the evidence in the Operation Lighthouse case. After discovering Gail Vella’s devices had been stolen and replaced with clean ones prior to the journalist’s murder, they recovered a corrupt audio file of her interviewing an unidentified man about police corruption.

BBC DS Arnott listened to a corrupt audio file of Gail Vella interviewing a man about police corruption

Vella’s former boss had revealed to AC-12 that she had been looking into the murder case of private detective Daniel Morgan (a real life figure who was murdered in 1987 after it was said he came close to exposing police corruption) and had also been approaching senior police officers about why there’d been a surpression of inquiries into the likes of Dale Roach (a character with links back to series three). Arnott was then seen reviewing the incomplete audio file of one of Vella’s interviews, and while he didn’t seem to be able to identify him, many fans suggested it was corrupt solicitor Jimmy Lakewell.

The partial audio from Vella's laptop must be Jimmy Lakewell from S4. #LOD



If you want to check its on 33:10 on iPlayer https://t.co/ibOxtsRpDK@Line_of_dutypic.twitter.com/f4b6OlKW8g — Matt King (@Matt_king_314) March 28, 2021

(That revision is totally paying off for me!) — Hannah Wilton (@Hannahwilton79) March 28, 2021

Lakewell – played by former star of The Office, Patrick Baladi – featured in series four of Line Of Duty as founding partner of the criminal law firm Lakewell, Dean & Stevenson, and was a university friend of antagonist DCI Roz Huntley’s husband Nick. Lakewell was in league with organised crime and was part of a cover up in Operation Trapdoor, which looked into the kidnapping and murder of Baswinder Kaur, the disappearance of Leonie Collersdale and the attempted kidnapping of Hana Reznikova. He was also responsible for instructing one of the “balaclava men” to intercept DS Arnott when he arrived at the Lakewell, Dean & Stevenson offices, which ended up with him being pushed down the stairs and sustaining injuries that have subsequently seen him develop an addiction to painkillers. At the end of series four, Lakewell pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, but declined witness protection and refused to testify and was sent to prison.

BBC Jimmy Lakewell in Line Of Duty

It seems it’s highly likely that the voice heard in the recording is Lakewell’s, as one eagle-eyed viewer previously spotted that his photo is seen on an AC-12 suspect wall in upcoming scenes that originally featured in the series six trailer.

Let’s review the trailer again in light of last night’s evidence... On the wall of suspicion we have:

PC Ryan

PS Farida

Terry (I hope he’s safe) and Jimmy Lakewell.



Does anyone recognise any other faces?@shrinepod#LineOfDutypic.twitter.com/rxzofBBb0u — Kate (@KendalMintKate) March 22, 2021