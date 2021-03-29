There’s plenty of mysteries unfolding in the latest Line Of Duty, but one that really keeps bugging us is DI Kate Fleming turning her back on AC-12. Now a part of the murder investigation team (MIT), Sunday night’s episode saw Fleming make the ultimate betrayal against her former colleagues, tipping her boss DCI Joanne Davidson off about AC-12′s inquiry into Operation Lighthouse. For many fans, Fleming’s misplaced loyalty to her new boss and abandonment of her former teammates has not rung true – so much so that they’ve come up with a whole theory to explain it.

We all know that Fleming is no stranger to an undercover operation, having previously embedded herself in other teams to investigate police corruption in previous series, and many now believe she is now actually on her deepest mission yet. Some viewers have claimed Fleming’s operation has seen her stage an exit from AC-12 so she could plausibly join MIT, with the mission so secret her old “mate” DS Steve Arnott does not even know.

I think Davidson set up the armed robbery, in order for the murder to take place and throw the police off the scent.

I think Fleming is undercover in MIT and even Arnott doesn't know! — Kath Marshall (@KathMarshall11) March 28, 2021

Anyone else thinking Kate IS undercover again, but blatantly as herself to alleviate suspicion and only Ted knows about it? Plus, what a stroke of genius bringing back series one's little sod Ryan as an adult - has the child actor been on a retainer all this time?! #LineOfDuty — Michelle Davies (@M_Davieswrites) March 29, 2021

...and I thought I was snoop dogg! Applause for whoever noticed this from last night...so Kate was looking up on Ryan ? Also Superintendent Buckells interviewed Ryan in series 1...and now he's in his team? Maybe Kate is deep undercover monitoring him? 🤔 #LineOfDutypic.twitter.com/iv6hkyTj7t — Steph 🔴⚪ (@lizzleinbrizzle) March 29, 2021

I’m starting to think Kate is on some SERIOUSLY undercover journey that not even Steve knows about — Hastings (@DeOne___) March 29, 2021

Kate undercover there. Not even Steve knows. May explain why she’s leaning on the romantic aspect as well - done a lot of research on her.



Not convinced, but not ruling it out. — Daniel (@danielcity22) March 29, 2021

Ok, so. My theories so far......

1. Kate not bent or disloyal, actually deep deep undercover😱

2. Neither is Joanne, she’s actually UCO aiming for bigger fish and working Ryan😱😱

3. Buckles is bent & stoopid🤷🏻‍♀️

5. Hastings has kept Steve in the dark to protect Kate#LineOfDuty — gillritchie (@gillritchie68) March 29, 2021

I am reckoning kate is on a double bluff and is deep undercover for ac12 #lod — Kelly Allen (@KellyAllen01) March 28, 2021

Definitely Kate deep undercover. She wouldn't turn on AC12 like that!! — Sarah Finlay (@sarahfinlay82) March 28, 2021

Kate is deep deep deep deep deep undercover , so deep even steve doesnt know only kate & Hastings #LineofDuty6 — Trac Miller (@Twoeggsontoast) March 29, 2021

#LineOfDuty anyone else think that Kate is already undercover and only Hastings knows about it 🤔 — Squeaky Frog (@thesqueakyfrog) March 29, 2021

It certainly seems like a plausible theory, as many questions have so far been unanswered about Fleming’s departure from AC-12. In a conversation between Fleming and Arnott in episode one, she claimed to have moved on after the department became tainted, thanks to the official investigation into Superintendent Hastings’ conduct following the events of series five – but something did not ring true about her words. Similarly, she told DCI Davidson she’d had enough of investigating coppers when also pressed on the topic. However, in a trailer for the series that was released prior to the first episode, Fleming was also seen in AC-12 headquarters speaking to Hastings in front of a suspect board, suggesting she will be working with them on their investigation into Operation Lighthouse in upcoming scenes.

BBC Hastings and Fleming will be working together in upcoming scenes

One eagle-eyed viewer also noticed Fleming was checking out MIT’s new constable, PC Ryan Pilkington – who viewers know is actually a member of the organised crime group – on the police database in the back of shot in one scene.