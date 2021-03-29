Why Line Of Duty Referenced Jimmy Savile In Its Latest Episode

Line Of Duty fans were left stunned on Sunday night as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders Jimmy Savile was referenced on the series for the second time. The disgraced former TV presenter was first mentioned in a storyline about child sex abuse back in the BBC drama’s third series, which was revisited as the sixth season aired its latest episode. It saw AC-12 reviewing the work of murdered journalist Gail Vella, who had reported on the conviction Chief Superintendent Patrick Fairbank – a character who had fictional links to Savile back in series three.

BBC Councillor Dale Roach (middle) and Chief Superintendent Patrick Fairbank had fictional links to real life sex offender Jimmy Savile

In the report, Vella said: “A jury found retired Chief Superintendent Patrick Fairbank guilty of all charges. What that jury didn’t hear, and only now am I allowed to report, are allegations Patrick Fairbanks suppressed police investigations into child sexual exploitation that transcended local political figures such as counsellor Dale Roach. “It’s now a matter of public record that Jimmy Savile cultivated relationships with senior police officers. Savile exploited those relationships to intimidate anyone attempting to investigate his offending. “We now realise what Savile was getting out of those relationships with senior police officers, but what remains unknown, and uninvestigated, is what those officers were getting out of their relationship with Savile.” Fairbank and Roach were previously named on a list of men who abused and facilitated the abuse of many of the young residents of Sands View Boys Home in the 1990s, including series three antagonist Sergeant Danny Waldron. Prior to her death, Vella was investigating why there’d been a surpression of inquiries into the likes of Roach, as well as looking into the murder case of private detective Daniel Morgan – a real life figure who was murdered in 1987 after it was said he came close to exposing police corruption. AC-12 noted that her lines of inquiries gave a potential motive for her murder. Despite the mention of Savile playing into a previously established plot within the show, many viewers were shocked to see him referenced.

First episode of the series was just easing us back in, but episode 2 was prime #LineOfDuty of the first water. The direct Savile and Daniel Morgan references were quite something. Series 6 simmering nicely now. — Matt Taylor (@johnny_columbia) March 28, 2021

dont know what I was expecting but it wasn’t saville to be mentioned #LineofDuty — grace ☆ (@sapphicshaz) March 28, 2021

Wow #LineOfDuty Saville and now Daniel Morgan — sixpence (@CoyneTom) March 28, 2021

You think line of duty is mad enough and then they throw Jimmy Saville in there as well — Libby (@libbyjaynekeane) March 28, 2021

Fantastic episode of #LineOfDuty is Kate deep under cover, is Ryan dodgy as hell, who is H, who is officer J (we probably know this) but most shocking is the pear tree investigation (so similar to yew tree - the official investigation into pedophile) shocked to hear Jimmy Saville pic.twitter.com/F4cpn5OgRc — codsallsi (@codsallsi) March 28, 2021

Jimmy Saville. I’m so confused already #LineOfDuty — Bob 💁🏽 (@SassyMipster) March 28, 2021