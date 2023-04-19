Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Are Reportedly Dating, And Twitter Has Thoughts

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating, and the rumour has pretty much broken the internet.

A source close to the two stars recently told Entertainment Tonight that the beauty mogul and the actor are seeing each other casually.

“It’s not serious,” the source said in an ET story published Monday, “but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

Jenner and Chalamet’s reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment from HuffPost.

Twitter wasted no time at all in reacting to the gossip about the Hollywood duo.

live reaction of me reading the timothée chalamet and kylie jenner news



pic.twitter.com/snRlSP7EMs — line (@liIyvogue) April 14, 2023

Timothee chalamet waking up and finding out he’s officially dating kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/PxDBTs5VyJ — lee’s pr manager ★ (@planethena) April 17, 2023

me trying to stop kylie jenner on her way to timothee chalamet's house pic.twitter.com/uRwCaBcbEC — zey (@timomuaddib) April 14, 2023

timothée chalamet, travis scott and kylie jenner in the next season of the kardashians pic.twitter.com/UlqJMz8kFM — grace dante roy (@misslefroy) April 14, 2023

reading the timothée chalamet and kylie jenner newspic.twitter.com/HMIrsIMSBx — lina (@rocknfilmz) April 14, 2023

Though it’s unclear how the two stars might have met, the source hinted to ET that it could be thanks to the beauty mogul’s sister, Kendall Jenner.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall,” the source said, adding, “so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

The supposed new couple has yet to make an official public appearance. Kylie was reportedly at the Coachella music festival this weekend, but there were no reports that Timothée attended.

Kylie and Travis Scott’s on-again, off-again romance was apparently back off early this year after they spent the holidays apart.