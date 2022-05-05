Timothée Chalamet Fans Devastated Over Update On His West End Debut

Timothée Chalamet Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet’s West End debut has been cancelled after facing two years of delays – and it’s fair to say fans are devastated.

The Call Me By Your Name actor was due to tread the boards in an adaptation of the critically acclaimed play 4,000 Miles at The Old Vic.

The production, which was also set to star Dame Eileen Atkins, was originally scheduled to open in London in April 2020 but was postponed when theatres across the country had to close their doors due to the pandemic.

However, The Old Vic has now confirmed the show will not be going ahead after it proved “impossible” to reschedule.

A statement said: “Following the postponement of 4000 Miles due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the production at a time possible for everyone involved.

“After two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible.

“We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank our audiences for their continued patience and understanding.”

Timothée was due to star as 21-year-old Leo, who, after suffering a major loss during a summer bike riding trip, seeks solace in the New York home of his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera.

Thursday’s announcement was met with disappointment from Timothée’s fans on social media...

The actor is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors having recently starred in 2021’s Dune and 2019’s Little Women.

