Timothée Chalamet arrives at the 2022 Oscars David Livingston via Getty Images

He may not have been in the running at this year’s Oscars, but when it came to the red carpet, Timothée Chalamet made sure he was one of the stand-outs of the night.

The star of the sci-fi epic Dune – which was nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards at this year’s ceremony – turned heads as he made his way into the event, posing for photographers in a bare-chested ensemble.

Putting his own spin on “black tie fashion”, Timothée decided against wearing a shirt underneath his glittering bejeweled blazer, also sporting some plain black suit trousers and a silver pendant.

And as photos of Timothée on the red carpet made their way online, fans on Twitter had a lot of thoughts…

PSA: Timothée Chalamet is not wearing a shirt at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/dOdX9Cy0UK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 27, 2022

Guys...breathe. Timothee Chalamet is shirtless under his blazer. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/kmVBkAiPQO — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 27, 2022

timothee said SHIRTLESS pic.twitter.com/E6tuyoTtOw — internet baby (@kirkpate) March 27, 2022

Timothée Chalamet giving Harry Styles a run for his rockstar fashion money#Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/gp8Y9djgMh — Josh Rom (@JoshRomOnAir) March 27, 2022

WAIT! Timothée Chalamet is SHIRTLESS. This is a new #Oscar...something. High? Low? Memorable moment, anyway. pic.twitter.com/GTth18kVv2 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 27, 2022

is timothee chalamet the first person to go fully shirtless at the oscars? pic.twitter.com/JaqfUxrbJp — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) March 27, 2022

only timothée chalamet could go shirtless at the #oscars pic.twitter.com/n1sL70Aaew — rina (@ULTRAVIOL3NC33) March 27, 2022

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET SHIRTLESS ON THE RED CARPET IM GONNA FAINT #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8sbqFuI9sC — k (@chalamethot) March 27, 2022

He’ll catch his death — andy (@andyetc) March 27, 2022

During his relatively short time in the public eye, Timothée has consistently made bold statements when it comes to his fashion.

Back in 2019, the Oscar-nominated star actor caused a similar stir when he appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet in a spangly harness.

He was also among the famous co-chairs at the Met Gala in 2021, alongside Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Although he wasn’t among this year’s Oscars nominees, Timothée previously received a nod in 2018 for his performance in the coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name.

Timothée got everyone talking on the red carpet ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

His film Dune is in the running for Best Picture, also receiving recognition in technical categories like Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Score.

