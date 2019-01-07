Timothée Chalamet, we thank you.

Over the years, when awards season rolls around, we’re left with our head in our hands, crying out for the men in the entertainment industry to use a bit of imagination when it comes to their outfits.

So that’s why we were so pleased to see Timothée taking a bit of a risk with his fashion at the Golden Globes.

Rather than a straight-forward black tuxedo or – gasp! – a tuxedo with a different coloured-jacket, the young actor arrived sporting a spangly black harness, which he paired with a slightly more traditional black shirt and trousers combo.