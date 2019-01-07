Timothée Chalamet, we thank you.
Over the years, when awards season rolls around, we’re left with our head in our hands, crying out for the men in the entertainment industry to use a bit of imagination when it comes to their outfits.
So that’s why we were so pleased to see Timothée taking a bit of a risk with his fashion at the Golden Globes.
Rather than a straight-forward black tuxedo or – gasp! – a tuxedo with a different coloured-jacket, the young actor arrived sporting a spangly black harness, which he paired with a slightly more traditional black shirt and trousers combo.
At the awards show, Timothée was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, for his performance of a teenager struggling with addiction in ‘Beautiful Boy’, opposite Steve Carrell.
This marked Timothée’s second year in a row nominated for a Golden Globe, having previously been up for Best Actor in 2018, following his critically-acclaimed performance as Elio in ‘Call Me By Your Name’.
But Timothée wasn’t the only man who attempted something different at this year’s Golden Globes.
Special recognition must go to ‘Pose’ and ‘American Horror Story’ actor Billy Porter, who was seen swishing an eye-catching cape as he made his way into the event…
And, as we’ve become used to since the release of ‘Black Panther’ last year, Chadwick Boseman also impressed with his ensemble as he introduced the film with his co-stars during the ceremony...
Take a look at all the red carpet pictures from this year’s ceremony in the gallery below...