As soon as the critics began praising Lady Gaga’s performance in ‘A Star Is Born’, we immediately started daydreaming about the red carpet looks she would turn out when awards season rolled round.
Throughout her career in music, Gaga has delivered countless memorable fashion moments, and having already seen her giving full Hollywood glamour as the film premiered around the globe, we had no doubt she’d pull it out of the bag come awards season.
Well, Sunday night saw the red carpet rolled out for the Golden Globes, where Gaga was nominated in the Best Actress In A Drama category, and we’re pleased to say she didn’t disappoint.
Her pale blue gown was a somewhat more subdued choice than you might expect from a woman who famously wore a meat dress to the MTV Video Music Awards almost a decade ago, but it still had its elaborate touches.
Get a look at this train if you don’t believe us.
Plus, there was still a touch of the Gaga we know and love in there, as her hair was coloured with pastel blue to match her dress on the night.
It was a big night for ‘A Star Is Born’, which was among the most-nominated films at this year’s Golden Globes.
As well as Gaga’s acting nod, leading man Bradley Cooper was also nominated in the Best Actor category, while his directing also received a nod.
The film itself was also up for Best Picture, while Bradley and Gaga’s duet ‘Shallow’ received a nomination in the Best Original Song category.
Gaga previously won a Golden Globe for her leading performance in the TV series ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’.
