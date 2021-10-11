Timothée Chalamet's First Photo In Character As Willy Wonka Sparks One Comparison We Can't Unsee

Timothée Chalamet has sparked a lot of conversation after posting the first snap of himself in character on the set of his new Willy Wonka film.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Call Me By Your Name actor was set to portray Roald Dahl’s iconic chocolatier in the new musical Wonka, which will explore the character’s early years and back story.

While the Oscar nominee is gearing up for the UK release of his new films Dune and The French Dispatch, he revealed on Sunday night that he’s hard at work once again on the set of Wonka.

He posted the first snap of himself in character as Willy Wonka – who has previously been portrayed on the big screen by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp – on Twitter, while on Instagram he shared a second picture holding the character’s cane.