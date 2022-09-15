Timothée Chalamet Becomes The First Man To Cover British Vogue Solo In Stunning Photo-Shoot

Timothée Chalamet pictured at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month Laurent KOFFEL via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet has become the first man to land a solo British Vogue cover in the publication’s 106-year history.

Best known for films including Call Me By Your Name and Dune, the Oscar-nominated star appears on the cover of the magazine’s upcoming October issue, in a stunning black-and-white that emphasises his tousled locks.

Playing down the feat in an accompanying interview, Timothée commented: “The nature of the world now, you know... It felt right to not make it too statement-y.”

Instead, Vogue says, the 26-year-old was keen to “play some characters” and “live the fashion” in his cover shoot with esteemed US photographer Steven Meisel, which they noted incorporates womenswear pieces.

While Timothée is currently on the promo trail for his new film Bones & All, he also spoke to the magazine about his upcoming project Wonka, which serves as an origin story for the iconic Roald Dahl character.

“This movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous,” he said of the project, which sees him performing in no fewer than seven musical numbers.

“I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the fuck you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”

For the first time in British Vogue’s 106-year history, a man is flying solo on the cover. At 26, @RealChalamet is already a consummate, cool-as-they-come movie star, and in the October 2022 issue, @GilesHattersley goes in search of the real boy wonder. https://t.co/rvnqmsZIAb pic.twitter.com/4MgySi3cnV — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 15, 2022

Although British Vogue has previously featured male celebrities like Brooklyn Beckham, Riz Ahmed and Jesse Williams on its cover, Timothée is the first man to do so on his own.

Back in 2020, Harry Styles became the first man to cover the publication’s American counterpart solo, in a photo-shoot that saw him posing in a Gucci jacket and matching dress, that sparked plenty of conversation at the time.

