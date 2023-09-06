Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans For Lighting Up A Cigarette At Beyoncé Concert

Timothée Chalamet has been reportedly dating Kylie Jenner since April. The actor was recently caught smoking at a Beyoncé concert, and fans had their thoughts about it. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s rumoured relationship has had the internet talking since April.

The couple was recently spotted locking lips at the Los Angeles stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday, seemingly confirming their relationship.

But Timothée and Kylie’s PDA-laced first-time public appearance isn’t the only thing that has fans tweeting away on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After video footage of the Dune actor smoking a cigarette while hanging out with the Kylie Cosmetics founder at the star-studded show hit social media, many X users criticised Chalamet for puffing away at the show.

i fear i have entered my timothee chalamet ick era because WHY ARE YOU SMOKING IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE https://t.co/thZARrJ8Cn — ema ⸆⸉ 1989 tv headquarters (@hotsumerswiftin) September 5, 2023

Timothee chalamet smoking a cig at Beyoncé’s birthday show for her to inhale does not sit right with me — sebas (@sebxstard) September 5, 2023

timothee smoking indoors at church (beyonce concert) and flicking his ash on the poor people below. i’m disgusted. y’all stan this man? 🤮 — meredith (@gagasfolklore) September 5, 2023

Smoking is prohibited inside the SoFi Stadium, according to the venue’s website.

Neither reps for Timothée Chalamet nor the venue immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Social media users launched into a frenzy of chatter in April after reports of a purported relationship between the two celebs surfaced.

Kylie was last romantically linked to her on-and-off ex and rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids: five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.

Timothée has reportedly dated several celebrities, including Lily Rose-Depp, Eiza González and Sarah Talabi.

In April, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star and actor were seeing each other casually.

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider told ET at the time.

That same “source” also hinted that the pair might have met through Jenner’s older sister, Kendall Jenner.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall,” the source said, adding: “It’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”