Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Leaving I’m A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears ITV/J Anderson K McCarron/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Spears – former Zoey 101 star, singer and Britney’s younger sister – has broken her silence after leaving the Australian jungle of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Dancing With The Stars alumna’s departure was revealed on Wednesday’s episode (29 November), with hosts Ant and Dec telling viewers that Jamie Lynn had left the camp after nearly two weeks on medical grounds, leaving her ten remaining castmates shocked.

Advertisement

Now, Jamie Lynn has taken to Instagram to speak out on her departure for the first time, addressing her two-and-a-bit million followers.

“I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience,” Jamie Lynn wrote, before paying tribute to her fellow campmates, “but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now.”

During her time in the jungle, Jamie Lynn undertook many trials, winning 100% of her available stars, and bonded with her campmates.

Continuing, she thanked viewers “for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows.”

Advertisement

She signed off by writing: “I am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it!

“I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL.”

Although it’s not clear exactly why Jamie Lynn left camp, a spokesperson for the show following her exit said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3ZalOP7hYA — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2023

Advertisement

Jamie Lynn was not the first celebrity to leave camp this year; food critic Grace Dent also departed under medical grounds just days prior.

Grace left a note to her campmates, which read: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all.”

Grace similarly spoke out via social media with a statement regarding her exit.

“I am overwhelmingly sad right now, but determined to keep alive in my heart the huge personal breakthroughs I made over the weeks,” Grace wrote ahead of her full statement.

Ten celebrities remain vying to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, including Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, First Dates Maitre D’ Tony Sirieix, influencer Nella Rose and This Morning host Josie Gibson.

Advertisement