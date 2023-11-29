Jamie Lynn Spears Leaves I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! On Medical Grounds

Jamie- Lynn Spears ITV/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Spears has become the second of this year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants to leave the jungle on medical grounds.

On Wednesday afternoon, ITV confirmed that the singer, actor and younger sister of Britney Spears had left camp and not be returning.

A spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

It’s been confirmed that Jamie Lynn’s final appearance on the show will air during Wednesday night’s episode.

The former Zoey 101 star’s exit follows that of Grace Dent earlier this week, who also left the show for medical reasons.

Grace Dent in the jungle ITV/Shutterstock

In a statement given to her fellow campmates, the journalist and MasterChef star said: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons,” the statement read.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all.”

It was revealed during Tuesday’s instalment that YouTube personality Nella Rose had paid a visit to the show’s medical team, and was therefore absent from a live portion of the episode.

However, ITV has since confirmed to HuffPost UK that Nella is back in camp.