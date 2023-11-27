I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix Takes On Nigel Farage Once Again Over Brexit

When Farage was first announced to be taking part in the current series of I’m A Celebrity, the news was met with a widespread backlash due to his political history, and it seems he’s proved to be just as divisive in the jungle as outside it.

After just over a week in camp, Josie Gibson, Nella Rose and Fred Sireiix have all called out the former UKIP leader, with the First Dates star once again giving him a grilling during Sunday night’s instalment.

The conversation first arose when Farage said he was more motivated by feeling like he was “doing the right thing” than winning votes when it came to his political career.

Fred then responded: “The thing is Nigel, you destroyed the economy.”

Hitting back, Farage accused Fred of talking “absolute bollocks”, telling him to “look at the German economy, the French economy”.

“One thing they said during the Brexit vote is ‘we’re going to get £350 million a week that we can redirect to the NHS and build new hospitals and free care and all that’,” Fred said, adding: “Never happened.”

Farage then claimed that “spendings are up by £500 million”, to which fellow campmate Tony Bellew then questioned: “So why are we struggling with hospitals, then?”

“Because you don’t know what you’re talking about,” Fred told the former Brexit Party leader.

Farage pictured earlier in the series ITV/Shutterstock

Last week, Fred accused Farage of “demonising migrants” with one of his infamous campaigns in the lead-up to the Brexit referendum in 2016.

“I remember your poster. I thought it was shameful what you did, Nigel. Shameful,” the Million Pound Menu host claimed.

When Farage first landed in Australia earlier this month, many critics voiced the view that they’d be boycotting the show due to his participation, and it was later revealed that this year’s launch was the least-watched since the very first series of I’m A Celebrity more than 20 years ago.

