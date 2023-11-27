Grace Dent Leaves I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! On Medical Grounds

Grace Dent in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

On Monday morning, ITV made the announcement that the journalist and food critic had left camp and will not be returning.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds,” a spokesperson said. “She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Prior to her elimination, viewers had been expressing their concerns for Grace, as she appeared to be struggling with life in the camp a week into the series.

Grace in her I'm A Celebrity promo photo ITV/Shutterstock

During Sunday night’s show, it was revealed that she and Josie Gibson had both been selected for the next Bushtucker Trial, named Down The Tubes.

Advertisement

Following her exit, it’s been revealed that Danielle Harold will take her place instead.

You’ve chosen Josie & Grace to hang out Down The Tubes! See how many Stars they win for Camp tomorrow at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8hOS6YEXfa — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2023

Before entering the jungle, Grace admitted: “Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread, but I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.

“I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!”

Grace also shared that she made the decision to sign up for I’m A Celebrity after a difficult few years in her personal life.

She explained: “My dad had dementia, I cared for him and I lost him. Mum had cancer and I lost her. I think that this has made me very strong and resilient. This is going to be a big challenge and now I am older, life is for living and it’s one of the reasons why I said yes.”

Advertisement