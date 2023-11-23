I'm A Celebrity Unveils New Additions As 2 More Stars Enter The Jungle

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023 ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! has unveiled two late additions to this year’s series.

Fans of the long-running reality show may recall that, earlier this month, a “leaked” I’m A Celebrity line-up featuring 12 names was published in the tabloid press, with only 10 entering camp when the show returned to our screens last week.

However, those extra two – boxer Tony Bellew and racing legend Frankie Dettori – have now arrived in the jungle.

Tony said before his arrival: “This is going to be very hard and I am apprehensive. I had to think long and hard about doing it because it is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus who talked me around to doing it.”

Tony Bellew in the ring in 2018 Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

He added: “I want to come in for the experience and leave a little bit of a trail for my kids who will be able to say: ‘My dad did that’.”

The former champion also vowed to stick out every trial until the end, insisting: “You won’t catch me saying [’I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!]. I don’t think of myself as a celebrity and I will never back down or give in.

“I hope my sporting competitiveness will kick in. Imagine if it’s your fault if people aren’t eating?!”

Frankie Dettori Horsephotos via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Frankie said: “This is going to be tougher than a horse race, it is going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it all. I am going straight from riding to the jungle. But you don’t get to do this every day so why not?”

He continued: “I am 100 percent committed and I am not going to moan about what I am missing as I’m looking forward to the challenge of it all.”