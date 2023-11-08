Here's Everything All I'm A Celebrity Fans Will Want To Know About The 2023 Series

I'm A Celebrity hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

It has been a staple of ITV’s schedules since 2002, and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will once again be back on our screens later this month.

The jungle is set to welcome a host of new famous faces, as they are put through famous Bushtucker Trials during what will be the 23rd series.

This year has seen I’m A Celebrity fans giving double helpings of their favourite reality show, as an all-stars spin-off also aired on ITV back in the spring.

As rumours and speculation about the latest regular run start to gather pace, here’s everything we know about the series so far...

When does I’m A Celebrity 2023 start?

It has been officially announced that the new series will officially launch on Sunday 19 November at 9pm on ITV1.

Who is hosting I’m A Celeb this year?

Ant and Dec will be back on hosting duties for the 2023 series.

The pair have hosted the show since its inception in 2002, with only Ant missing a series in 2018 when Holly Willoughby stepped in to host alongside Dec.

Ant and Dec during last year's series of I'm A Celeb James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Ant and Dec also hosted the all stars spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity: South Africa, back in March – although the show was actually pre-recorded last September.

Where will this year’s I’m A Celebrity be held?

After two series in Wales owing to the pandemic, I’m A Celebrity returned to its rightful home in the Australian outback for the 2022 series, and the show will come from there once again this year.

Not quite live from the jungle yet 🤣 But they will be very soon!



I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Starts Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and @ITVX 🌴🥾#ImACeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec pic.twitter.com/v0dzru2HFq — ITV (@ITV) November 6, 2023

The I’m A Celebrity “jungle” – which is actually technically a rainforest – is part of the Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales. Ant and Dec’s studio, which is connected to the jungle via various bridges, is located in the nearby town of Dungay.

Who is going into the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year?

The line-up of celebrities taking part is likely to be confirmed next week, in the days leading up to the launch show.

Alex Beresford, Josie Gibson and Danny Cipriani Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Former campmate Olivia Attwood was also thought to be returning, after being forced to pull out early into last year’s series on medical grounds. However, on November 7, it was reported by the Daily Mail, that the former Love Island star turned down the opportunity to return in favour of hosting a new ITV dating show.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was tipped to be in talks to appear, but these claims were shot down by his spokesperson.

Following this, however, it was reported that bosses are going after Tory MPs, including fellow former PM Liz Truss and her ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, former deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-health secretary Sajid Javid. Javid took over from former I’m A Celebrity campmate Matt Hancock as health secretary after he resigned over an extra-marital affair that broke his own Covid rules.

Is there a trailer?

The first look at this year’s series promises it will be “beyond your wildest expectations”.

Where can I watch previous series of I’m A Celebrity?