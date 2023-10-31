Nigel Farage Leon Neal via Getty Images

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader has repeatedly been linked to the ITV reality show in recent weeks, with reports claiming that bosses have made a £1million offer for him to enter the jungle.

Speaking on his GB News show on Monday, Farage confirmed he had been approached to take part and was “giving it very, very serious consideration”, “unlike previous years” when he has been courted by producers.

He said: “Several times since 2016 I’ve had I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! from ITV saying to me ‘come into the jungle’. And they’ve always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so, and I have always thought ‘no, it’s probably not the right thing for me to do’.”

Explaining his reasons why he is now seriously considering the offer, Farage continued: “Well, you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme.

“These are people who don’t really watch the news or read newspapers, but they still care about the country they live in and their futures.

“And actually, in many ways, the futures of young people in Britain had been blighted.

“They haven’t got the same opportunities that their parents and grandparents had and they’d love to look for solutions.

“So in my mind, if I was to do it, I might be able to connect with that audience because goodness me they all watch I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!”

Farage added that there would be “downsides” to him doing the show, but would give an “absolute definitive answer within the next 48 hours”.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Former campmate Olivia Attwood is also thought to be returning, after being forced to pull out early into last year’s series on medical grounds.

If Farage were to enter the jungle, it would follow the appearance of former health secretary Matt Hancock on the show, which prompted much controversy at the time.

A spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity told the Guardian: “Any names suggested for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our lineup in due course.”