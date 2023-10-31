Matt Hancock Goes Viral For Half-Naked Interrogation On Celebrity SAS

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street in London via Associated Press

Matt Hancock’s cheeky appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win has left the internet completely slack-jawed.

That’s because the former health secretary was stripped down and cursed at, all while appearing on national TV.

Advertisement

The clip in question showed Hancock looking rather terrified as an instructor named Debs just, um, insulted him and his appearnce – as he stood there just in his boxer shorts.

Hancock is one of 16 celebrities taking part in the current series which puts recruits through SAS selection in a simulated competition – including interrogation under pressure.

A small clip of the programme was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night and quickly accumulated more than two million views.

It begins when Hancock refused to answer a question about his private relationships, and Debs replied: “Oh you sarcastic little fucker! Mr fucking talkative.

Advertisement

″Mr fucking know-it-all, Mr fucking wants-to-talk-and-talk-and-talk-and-talk-about-what-he-wants-to-talk-about!

“Doesn’t want to talk about this. That is bollocks.”

The MP cut in: “No, I’m... I’m trying to work out what you’re getting at.”

Looking furious, the instructor resumed her tirade: “Listen to me. You know exactly what I’m getting at, all right?

“Why do you keep just raising your eyebrows at me, knobhead?”

He sighed and said, “well,” while looking nervous.

She replied: “‘Well’? What do you mean, ‘well’?

“What kind of an answer in this situation, to me, is ‘well’?

“What kind of a fucking, arrogant cock-sucking answer is that, you weasel-faced c***?”

Then she promptly poked him in the nose and told him to get out.

This was glorious to watch pic.twitter.com/ZkUMvdzBV0 — WayneDavid (@WayneDavid81) October 30, 2023

In the opening credits of the programme, Hancock had claimed that anything he is put through will be “water off a duck’s back” due to the amount of pressure he has faced in the past – presumably alluding to his career in the cabinet.

Ahead of the interrogation, the MP could also be heard in a voiceover saying: “I’m pretty used to the media screaming in my face, telling me that I’m rubbish.

Advertisement

“So I think the interrogation will just be a physical version of the same.”

However within moments, the SAS experts watching the interrogation said, “he’s not playing this well”.

“If that was for real, he’d be missing a few teeth by now,” one said.

This isn’t the former health secretary’s first rodeo on the reality TV circuit.

Hancock also stunned the public when he appeared on 2022′s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which triggered the Conservative Party to withdraw the whip from the MP.

He was paid £320,000 for his I’m A Celebrity appearance and defied expectations to come third in the competition.