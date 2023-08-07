Matt Hancock Goes To New Levels To Prove He's 'Kenough' In Barbie-Inspired TikTok

Matt Hancock has David M. Benett via Getty Images

Matt Hancock has just uploaded another interesting TikTok, this time passionately miming along to Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken catchy song.

Yep, he seems to have really resonated with the doll from Barbie who asks if he really is “Kenough”.

And judging by his caption – “I am Kenough!” – the MP concluded that he was, actually.

In case you haven’t seen the huge comedy which stormed cinema in recent weeks, Ken regularly grapples with his self-worth because he wants Barbie to notice him.

Advertisement

And it’s become an internet trend to replicate Ken’s dance moves and mime along to the words – so, naturally, Hancock decided to do it, too:

Hancock is no stranger to TikTok, by the way – he has more than 213,000 followers on the video platform, which is banned on government devices, and regularly tries on the new filters and shows off his cooking skills.

In between posting on TikTok, Hancock is actually still a full-time MP for West Suffolk.

He’s served as an independent in the Commons ever since he had the Conservative whip removed last November, after he agreed to go on the reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Advertisement

He later said he planned on standing down from the Commons completely at the next general election.

Hancock is probably best known for being the health secretary during the height of Covid, before being forced to resign after he was found to be breaking his own lockdown rules.

He later defended breaching social distancing with his own aide because he “fell in love”.

Hancock’s latest TikTok caused quite the stir online. Most fellow TikTok users weren’t that impressed, with the top comments being “I’ve officially had Kenough”, while others said it wasn’t on their “bingo cards for 2023″. Another asked: “What on earth is going on in the House of Commons?”

Twitter wasn’t impressed either.

He needs an intervention pic.twitter.com/K2HkDOwEOw — L (@l_ghmn) August 6, 2023

MATT HANCOCK - I shit you not… this is the man who destroyed millions of lives and millions of futures and he sees himself as a hero.



What an utter twat.



pic.twitter.com/SFINSGUV2k — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 6, 2023

Advertisement