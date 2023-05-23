All Of The Tory MPs Who Are Quitting At The Next Election

Former Tory leadership contenders Dominic Raab and Matt Hancock are among those quitting the Commons. David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images

Dominic Raab last night became the latest high-profile Conservative to announce that they will not be standing at the next election.

The former justice secretary - who quit the cabinet last month following a probe into bullying allegations - said he had become “increasingly concerned over the last few years about the pressure the job has placed on my young family”.

In all, three MPs who were elected as Tories in 2019 have so far said they are now preparing for life outside politics.

Here is a full list of those who are quitting the Commons.

George Eustice

The former environment secretary is quitting as MP for Camborne and Redruth, which he retained with a majority of 8,700 at the last election. He became an MP in 2010.

Mark Pawsey

He first became MP for Rugby in 2010, and held the seat with a majority of 13,447 in 2019.

Sajid Javid

An MP since 2010, Javid has held a number of cabinet posts, including health secretary, home secretary and chancellor. He has also stood for the Tory leadership on three occasions. He announced in December that he was quitting as MP for Bromsgrove, saying it had been “an incredible privilege”.

Douglas Ross

The Scottish Tory leader is currently both an MP as well as a member of the Scottish Parliament and said he was quitting Westminster to concentrate on his role at Holyrood. He held his Moray seat by just 513 votes at the last election.

Dehenna Davison

Widely seen as a Tory rising star, Davison stunned Westminster when she announced in November that she would not be standing again. She said she had been “humbled” to serve as MP for Bishop Aukland since 2019, but that the “time feels right for me to devote more of my attention to life outside politics”.

William Wragg

Elected as MP for Hazel Grove in 2015, Wragg tabled letters of no confidence in both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Chloe Smith

Smith was Parliament’s youngest MP when she was elected in Norwich North in 2009. Currently the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Chris Skidmore

Rishi Sunak’s net zero tsar announced in November that he was quitting as MP for Kingswood, the seat he has held since 2010 and which he retained in 2019 with a majority of 11,220.

Andrew Percy

Elected as MP for Brigg and Goole in 2010, Percy said: “I’ve done this for about two years longer than I ever planned for.”

Charles Walker

MP for Broxbourne since 2005, Walker was another critic of both Johnson and Truss. Announced in February last year that he would not be standing again, claiming politics had become “a pretty toxic environment”.

Nigel Adams

A close ally of Boris Johnson, Adams is tipped to be made a peer in the former PM’s resignation honours.

Adam Afriye

Once tipped as a possible future Tory leader, Afriye has been MP for Windsor since 2005 and has a majority of 20,079.

Crispin Blunt

The MP for Reigate since 1997, Blunt announced in May last year that he would not be seeking re-election next time round. Was the first Tory MP to publicly call for Liz Truss to quit.

Mike Penning

The MP for Hemel Hempstead since 2005, Penning has been a minister in several departments and is a popular figure around Parliament. Announcing his decision to stand down, he said: “Whilst I have by no means reached my ‘sell by date’, I may be described as having reached my ‘best before date’.”

Gary Streeter

The 62-year-old was first elected as an MP in 1992, and has represented South West Devon since 1997. He said: “The time has come for me to step back and let a younger person take over.”

Nadine Dorries

A staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, Dorries announced on her Talk TV show that she was standing down as MP for Mid-Bedfordshire, saying she had made the decision “after much soul-searching”.

Edward Timpson

Like Davison, Timpson is another member of the Tories’ 2019 intake standing down, although he was previously MP for Crewe and Nantwich from 2008 until 2019. Currently holds Eddisbury with a majority of 18,443.

Jo Gideon

Elected MP for Stoke-on-Central in 2019 as Labour’s red wall crumbled, the 70-year-old said she had “not come to this decision lightly” as she announced she would not be standing again next time round.

Sir Graham Brady

More famous for chairing the 1922 committee than as MP for Altrincham and Sale West, Brady oversaw the departure of no fewer than three Tory prime ministers from office.

Paul Beresford

MP for the safe Tory seat of Mole Valley since 1997, the 77-year-old announced he was standing down earlier this year.

Matt Hancock

The MP for West Suffolk since 2010, Hancock is another who has held a number of ministerial roles - most notably as health secretary during the pandemic. He lost the Tory whip for appearing on I’m A Celebrity and currently sits as an independent MP.

Stephen McPartland

First elected as MP for Stevenage in 2010, the 46-year-old Liverpudlian said he had decided to stand down at the next election after “much soul searching”.

Robin Walker

Yet another member of the 2010 intake to announce they are quitting. The former schools minister is MP for Worcester and has a majority of 6,758.

Pauline Latham

The 45-year-old has represented Mid-Derbyshire since 2010 and has a majority of 15,385.

Nicola Richards

Richards is another Red Wall MP quitting after just one term in Parliament, having won Tom Watson’s old seat of West Bromwich East in 2019 by 1,593 in 2019.

Stuart Anderson

Elected as MP for Wolverhampton South West in 2019, Anderson said he was quitting “for personal and family reasons”.

Gordon Henderson

The 75-year-old has been MP for Sittingbourne & Sheppey since 2010 and has a majority of 24,479.

Henry Smith

Another of the 2010 Tory intake calling it a day, Smith is MP for Crawley and has a majority of 8,360. The 53-year-old says it is time for “a new generation”.

John Howell

Howell has been MP for the safe Tory seat of Henley since replacing Boris Johnson in 2008. His decision to stand down led to speculation that the former PM could return to the seat rather than fight the more-marginal Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Julian Knight

Currently suspended from the Tory whip amid allegations of sexual assualt - which he denies - Knight was first elected MP for Solihull since 2015.

Chris Pincher

The former deputy chief whip is probably best known for being the ultimate cause of Boris Johnson’s departure from No.10. His majority in Tamworth, where he has been MP since 2010, is 19,634.

Matthew Offord

The Hendon MP since 2010, Offord said being a politician “has required great sacrifices in my personal and professional lives”, so had decided to stand down at the next election.

Craig Whittaker

A former whip who has been MP for Calder Valley since 2010, retaining it at the last election with a majority of 5,774.

Jonathan Djanogly

He was elected to John Major’s old seat of Huntingdon in 2001 and served as a minister under David Cameron.

Alister Jack

The Secretary of State for Scotland is another tipped to enter the House of Lords as part of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours. He has been MP for Dumfries and Galloway since 2017 and has a majority of 1,805.

Robert Goodwill

MP for Scarborough and Whitby since 2005, Goodwill said it was “time to let someone else younger take over”. He has a majority of 10,270.

Richard Bacon

Bacon was elected MP for South Norfolk in 20012 and has a majority of 21,275.

Dominic Raab

Raab has packed a lot into his parliamentary career since being elected MP for Esher and Walton in 2010. He quit as justice secretary and deputy prime minister last month following an investigation into bullying allegations. His seat was also a major target for the Lib Dems.

Philip Dunne