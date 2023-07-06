Chris Pincher Faces 8-Week Commons Suspension Over Groping Allegations

Thierry Monasse via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is facing the headache of yet another by-election, after a sleaze watchdog recommended MP Chris Pincher be suspended from parliament for eight weeks.

Pincher resigned as Conservative deputy chief whip last June after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at the Carlton Club in central London.

Advertisement

In a report published on Thursday morning, the Commons standards committee said the Tamworth MP caused “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the House.

Under the rules, when an MP is suspended for more than ten days then a by-election is held if 10% of their constituents sign a recall petition.

Boris Johnson’s handling of the Pincher affair was the final straw for many Tory MPs, who forced the then prime minister from office on July 7, 2022.

The Conservatives have a 19,634 vote majority in Tamworth. Labour last won the West Midlands seat in 2005.

Advertisement

Pincher has been sitting as an independent MP after having the party whip withdrawn, but he was elected as a Tory.

The sanction recommended by the committee will have to be voted on by the Commons before it is enforced.

Sunak is already preparing to fight three crunch by-elections on June 20, following the resignations of Tory MPs Johnson, Nigel Adams and David Warburton.

A fifth is also on the cards, as Nadine Dorries has said she will quit but has yet to formally stand down.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “Chris Pincher’s actions are shocking.

“But what’s even worse, is the way the Conservative party protected him - even promoting him despite a previous investigation into his conduct.”

Advertisement

She added: “Chris Pincher should now do the decent thing and resign as an MP. The people of Tamworth and the surrounding villages deserve more from their Parliamentary representative.”