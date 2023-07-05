Mhairi Black Roasts Oliver Dowden With Gag Predicting He Will Be Out At The Next Election

Oliver Dowden joined in the laughter following Mhairi Black's joke UK Parliament

Mhairi Black roasted Oliver Dowden after he wished her well over her decision to quit the Commons.

The SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster announced yesterday that she is standing down at the next election because of parliament’s “toxic” atmosphere.

She told the News Agents podcast: “I’m tired ...and the thing that makes me tired is Westminster. I think it is one of the most unhealthy workplaces that you could ever be in.”

Advertisement

At prime minister’s questions today, deputy PM Dowden again stood in for Rishi Sunak, who was attending a service at Westminster Abbey marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

He told Black: “May I begin by saying genuinely how sorry I was to hear the honourable lady will be standing down at the next election.

“She and I joined this house at the same time and I know that she has contributed much to her party and to this place.”

Mocking Dowden’s chances of being re-elected next time, Black hit back: “I thank him for his kind words. We did join this place at the same time and I’m pretty sure we’ll be leaving at the same time.”

Advertisement

MPs laughed, applauded and shouted “more” following the gag - with even Dowden himself joining in.

He then replied: “Well it all started off so nicely.”