'Running Scared': Rishi Sunak Slammed As He Prepares To Miss Two More PMQs

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “running scared” as it emerged he is set to miss two more sessions of prime minister’s questions.

The PM will not attend tomorrow’s weekly Commons joust as he is attending a service in Westminster Abbey to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

And he will also miss next week’s clash because he will be in Lithuania for a Nato summit.

It means that since entering 10 Downing Street last October, he will have missed six of the 29 PMQs sessions which have taken place.

His absence record of 21% is far worse than any prime minister going back to Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

He has already missed as many PMQs as Boris Johnson did in three years.

Sunak was put on the spot over his awful attendance record by Labour MP Chris Bryant when he appeared before the liaison committee today.

Bryant said: “Remind us when a PM last missed two PMQs in a row?”

Sunak replied: “Are you suggesting I shouldn’t attend the Nato summit on behalf of the UK?”

Bryant hit back: “No I’m suggesting that you should be attending PMQs.”

Incredible exchange between @RhonddaBryant and @RishiSunak just now on his "respect for parliament" pic.twitter.com/rAUkMow0il — Cat Neilan (@CatNeilan) July 4, 2023

Thangam Debbonaire MP, Labour’s shadow leader of the House of Commons, said: “Rishi Sunak’s record of ducking scrutiny shows he is running scared.

“He’s too weak to defend his failure to bring down the cost of living for working people who, under his watch, have been hit by the Tory mortgage penalty and soaring rents.

“A credible prime minister would show some leadership, accept the need for scrutiny and answer questions from MPs on behalf of the people we represent.”

But a government source said: “The prime minister is attending a service to thank the NHS for their extraordinary work, particularly following a global pandemic - a service that Sir Keir Starmer is attending.

“He will also be going to Lithuania for the Nato summit to represent the UK and lead the way to push for further support for Ukraine to secure their victory and ensure the long-term security of our nation.