Tory Civil War As Rishi Sunak Rejects Rebel Tory Group's Call For Immigration Crackdown

Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his five key pledges to voters. Frank Augstein - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has rejected calls by a group of rebel Tory MPs for the government to do more to bring down immigration.

The New Conservatives today published a 12-point plan which it says would enable the party to meet its 2019 election manifesto pledge to cut net migration.

At that time the figure stood at 226,000, but it is now nearly three times that level.

Among the group’s suggestions is ending the scheme which grants work visas to workers coming from abroad to work in British care homes.

But asked about that idea, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “That’s not an approach we’re considering currently. We know there is significant demand in the care sector for staff.

“We are boosting domestic staff and backing that with hundreds of millions of pounds in support.

“There’s lots we’re doing, but right now we think we’re striking the right balance between keeping migration as low as possible while supporting the economy by providing staff in key areas.”

The spokesman also rejected the New Conservatives’ proposal that foreign students should not be allowed to stay in the UK for up to two years after they graduate without needing to get a job.

He said: “I think people would recognise that highly trained students with the skills the UK wants and needs are people we should welcome.”

Asked about Number 10′s comments at a press conference this afternoon, Tory MP Tom Hunt - the author of the group’s immigration plan - said: “There are different ways that the government could go further.”

Miriam Cates, the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge who is also a member of the New Conservatives, has earlier clashed with Today programme presenter Mishal Husain over their care home plans.

Cates said care home bosses should employ “local young people” instead of relying on foreign labour - but was stumped when asked how much they should be paid.

Meanwhile, Sunak’s plan to stop the boats carrying asylum seekers across the Channel was dealt a fresh blow today when new figures showed the number of migrants who made the perilous journey last month was an all-time record for June.

