Boris Johnson Fake Snores When Asked About Christopher Pincher Sexual Assault Allegations

Boris Johnson mocks the question from Julia Macfarlane on the One Decision podcast. One Decision podcast

Boris Johnson has responded with a mock snore after being questioned about his handling of sexual assault allegations surrounding a Tory MP that helped hasten the former PM’s downfall.

In June last year, Christopher Pincher resigned as Conservative deputy chief whip amid allegations he assaulted two guests at a private members club in London.

Johnson had faced questions about his judgment, specifically the suggestion he was aware of an official complaint about Pincher’s prior behaviour before appointing him to the party enforcer role.

The affair came on top of his attempts to change the rules to prevent the suspension of then-Conservative MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying edicts. His actions were compounded by partygate, and Johnson eventually quit after scores of his ministers resigned.

MPs are expected to shortly publish details of their investigation into the allegations against Pincher. The standards committee has reportedly recommended a sanction which could mean a by-election for Pincher’s Tamworth constituency – another headache for Johnson’s successor in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak.

Asked by interviewer Julia Macfarlane on the One Decision podcast if he wished he had acted differently over claims against Pincher and Paterson’s suspension, Johnson looked unimpressed and pretended to snore.

One year to the day his Health Secretary and Chancellor resigned over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair (allegations of sexual assault that No10 denied knowing about) does Boris Johnson wish he had handled things differently? I asked the former PM. His response: a snore pic.twitter.com/a70FqOBB2E — Julia Macfarlane 🏴🇮🇩 (@juliamacfarlane) July 5, 2023

It tells you everything you need to know about Boris Johnson that when asked by @juliamacfarlane about how he handled the serious sexual assault allegations against Chris Pincher, he just rolls his eyes and does a fake snore. pic.twitter.com/GLoL0w5hCG — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 5, 2023

Fascinating to see this arrogant entitled bore slumped in a TV studio behaving as you might expect. He was however once the prime minister. His place in history is secure. Thank you @juliamacfarlane https://t.co/Ujq3Kvsmft — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) July 5, 2023

Macfarlane told the News Agents podcast the former prime minister was “belligerent”, “defensive” and “pretty hostile” during the interview.

“I could see he was trying to undermine my question and what I tried to do was not to rise to it,” she said.

Last month, Johnson dramatically announced he was quitting as an MP as he accused a Commons investigation into whether he misled parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

A by-election for Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat has been set for July 20.