The Downing Street Line On Chris Pincher Is Becoming Increasingly Untenable

The spokesperson said Pincher could not be blocked from being given a job on the basis of “unsubstantiated allegations”.

But today’s papers were awash with fresh allegations about the MP’s behaviour - which he denies - as well as what Johnson knew about them and when.

The PM was even accused by the Mail on Sunday of saying: “Pincher by name, Pincher by nature.”

If true, this rather blows a hole in the line that the prime minister knew nothing about the rumours surrounding his Tory colleague.

Asked about those claims, a Number 10 source would only say: “Propriety and ethics did not raise any objection to appointing [Pincher].”

This is a reference to the background checks carried out prior to Pincher officially getting the job.

But pressed on the specific claims about what the PM knew, the No. 10 source was unusually tight-lipped.

This means that whichever minister is put up by Downing Street on the broadcast rounds tomorrow, he or she will most likely suffer the same ignominy Coffey did this morning.

At a time when Boris Johnson needs all the friends on the Conservative benches he can get, this is not a situation which can be sustained for long.