Tory Deputy Chief Whip Quits For Second Time Amid 'Groping' Allegation

Government deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has quit following allegations of assault.

In a resignation letter to Boris Johnson, the MP said that he had “embarrassed myself and others” after having “drank far too much”.

It came after The Sun reported he allegedly drunkenly “groped” two men on Wednesday night.

It’s the second time he has stepped down from the whip’s office, which enforces party discipline, after a 2017 resignation following accusations he made an unwanted sexual advance at former Olympic rower and Tory activist Alex Story. He was cleared of wrongdoing by a Tory probe.

Deputy chief whip Chris Pincher’s resignation letter - confirming he has quit because of his drunken behaviour last night. (Following @hoffman_noa scoop) pic.twitter.com/TgSkN5HPvp — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 30, 2022

Pincher wrote in the letter: “Last night I drank far too much.

“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned. I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as deputy chief whip. I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.

“I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with aftershocks of covid and the challenges of international inflation.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s government.”

The Sun reported that he stood down after assaulting two fellow guests at the Carlton Club on Wednesday evening.

