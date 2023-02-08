Boris Johnson Has Been Paid £2.5 Million For Speeches He Hasn't Made Yet

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street on the day he resigned as prime minister. Justin Tallis via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has been paid almost £2.5 million for speeches he hasn’t even made yet, it has emerged.

The former prime minister revealed the bumper payday in the latest entry in his register of MPs’ interests.

It shows that on January 3, he received £2,488,387.53 “as an advance for speaking engagements”.

Johnson added: “Hours: none to date.”

The enormous fee was arranged by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency.

He also said he had consulted the government’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA) the watchdog that oversees the jobs taken on by former ministers.

The entry in Boris Johnson's register of interests Parliament website

Johnson has previously declared £1m-worth of payments for four other speeches he has already made since quitting Downing Street last September.

The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip received more than £750,000 in fees from speaking engagements in America, India and Portugal during November, in addition to the £276,000 he got for a speech to American insurance brokers in October.

