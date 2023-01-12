Boris Johnson Receives £1m Donation As Comeback Rumours Swirl

The donation from Christopher Harborne is to the Office of Boris Johnson Ltd. Andrew Boyers via PA Wire/PA Images

Speculation that Boris Johnson is to stage a Downing Street comeback is likely to grow after it was revealed he has received £1 million from a Tory donor.

Johnson, who was forced from office last summer, recorded a donation of £1 million from businessman Christopher Harborne to the Office of Boris Johnson Ltd in the latest update to the MPs’ register of interests.

The private limited company established by the ex-PM solely functions to help him carry out his work as a former prime minister. In any case, the donation gives him a formidable war chest for whatever he plans next.

Harborne was among the donors who helped bankroll the Brexit Party and has also donated to the Conservatives.

Donation entry in the MPs’ register of interests. UK Parliament

Johnson tried to get his old job back just weeks after quitting following the resignation of his successor, Liz Truss, but he eventually bowed out and paved the way for Rishi Sunak’s premiership.

But the ex-PM still has his cheerleaders, with support for an unlikely return set to grow if the new PM fails the turn the party’s fortunes around.

The latest grim poll rating for Sunak, published on Thursday, gives Labour a huge 27-point lead over the Tories.

On Sunday, outspoken Johnson supporter Nadine Dorries warned Conservative MPs they must “bring back Boris Johnson or die”.

The former culture secretary said her party was “heading into the long, cold and brutal wasteland of thankless opposition” under Sunak.

On Tuesday, Johnson unveiled a portrait of himself during an event at the Carlton Club, a noted Conservative scratching post.

While reportedly urging colleagues to “keep backing the government”, he also laid out objectives he wants Sunak to honour, including cutting taxes, extending home ownership and making use of Brexit “freedoms”.

Menanwhile, Lord Cruddas, a former Tory party treasurer, and Johnson’s ex-home secretary, Priti Patel, have formed the Conservative Democratic Organisation in an attempt to give greater power to Tory party members – most of whom still support the former leader.

Johnson has also announced he intends to stand again in Uxbridge at the next election rather than quitting parliament altogether like former PMs Tony Blair and David Cameron.

According to the parliamentary declarations, Johnson has been continuing to live at a property linked to wealthy Tory donor Lord Bamford.

He declared the “use of accommodation for me and my family from December 2022 to January 2023 at an estimated value of £10,000”, provided by Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford.

Since leaving office last September, Johnson has declared more than £1 million in speaking fees.

In December, he recorded around £300,000 for two separate speeches.