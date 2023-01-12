Fresh Blow For Rishi Sunak As Poll Shows Tory Support Remains At Historic Low

Rishi Sunak with his predecessor Boris Johnson in 2021. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt a fresh blow after a new poll revealed support for the Tories remains at an historic low.

A People Polling survey for GB News saw 48% of those surveyed say they would vote Labour – up two points on last week.

Advertisement

The Conservatives are at 21%, down one point on a week ago.

It means the gap between Labour and the Conservatives stands at an astonishing 27 points.

The Lib Dems are on 8% (+1), the Greens remain on 7% and Nigel Farage’s Reform Party is on 7% (-1).

However, in some good news for Sunak, a majority of voters said they had no problems with him using private healthcare.

Asked whether it is acceptable or unacceptable for a PM to have private health insurance, 53% said that it is “totally” or “slightly” acceptable and just 27% said it is unacceptable.

Politics expert Professor Matt Goodwin said: “This is most definitely not the start to 2023 that Rishi Sunak and his team will have been hoping for.

“They continue to languish in the polls, well behind Sir Keir Starmer and Labour, while a large number of those who voted for Boris Johnson and the party in 2019, nearly one in three in fact, currently say they do not know who to vote for at the next general election.

Advertisement

“I see no recovery whatsoever in the Conservative Party’s electoral fortunes and the clock is ticking”.