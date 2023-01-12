Politicslabour partykeir starmerRishi Sunak

A Tory Peer Says It's 'Probably Time Labour Had A Turn' In Office

Ken Clarke believes the Conservatives need "a rest".

Politics Editor, HuffPost UK.

Opinion polls suggest Keir Starmer is heading for Number 10.
Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

A Tory peer has said it’s probably time Labour “had a turn” in government.

Ken Clarke said the Conservatives needed to have “a rest” in opposition after more than a decade in power.

His comments are a boost for Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party continues to enjoy a healthy opinion poll lead over Rishi Sunak’s Tories.

Appearing on LBC, Lord Clarke - who served as a cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher, John Major and David Cameron - compared to current situation to the New Labour landslide in 1997.

Asked how he’d feel if Labour win the next election, he said: “Well I’d be disappointed, because if I had a vote, which as a peer I don’t, I would have voted for the Conservatives.’

“But I’d feel as I felt when Tony Blair took over. I felt very angry because I was out of office, and the government, which I thought had a very successful economic policy had been defeated.

“It was entirely predictable, and I blamed my own side for it, the stupid warfare we’d been having over Europe and Maastricht.”

Speaking about Blair, Lord Clarke added: ’What I felt was that he was the person with the capability and personality to be prime minister and not disgrace the country.

“And it’s probably about time the social democrats had a turn and give us a rest.”

His comments come after former Tory minister Claire Perry O’Neill revealed she had quit the party.

She said the Conservatives are now consumed by “ideology and self-obsession”.

