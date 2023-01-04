Keir Starmer Says Labour Will Not Get 'Big Government Chequebook Out'

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Labour will not be “getting its big government chequebook out” should it win the next general election, Keir Starmer has said.

In a keynote speech on Thursday designed to set out his vision for the country, the Labour leader will promise voters “decade of national renewal”.

Advertisement

But those hoping for immediate big spending pledges from an incoming Labour government will be disappointed.

He will say: “Let me be clear - none of this should be taken as code for Labour getting its big government chequebook out again.

“Of course investment is required - I can see the damage the Tories have done to our public services as plainly as anyone.

“But we won’t be able to spend our way out of their mess - it’s not as easy as that.

“There is no substitute for a robust private sector, creating wealth in every community.”

As HuffPost UK first reported on Sunday, given the gloomy economic situation shadow cabinet members are being urged to come up with ideas on how to improve the country without spending any money.

Advertisement

Starmer’s speech in Stratford, East London, came after Rishi Sunak delivered his first major speech as prime minister on Wednesday.

The PM unveiled five promises he said voters should judge him by amid a crisis in the NHS and widespread industrial action.

Starmer and Sunak’s speeches marked the run-in to the local elections in May, which will be seen as a key test of both men ahead of the general election, which is expected in 2024.