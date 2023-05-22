Dominic Raab Is Standing Down As An MP At The Next Election

Dominic Raab has a slim majority and his seat is being targeted by the Liberal Democrats. Jordan Pettitt via PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Raab has become the latest Tory MP to announce that they are standing down at the next election.

The former cabinet minister last month resigned as deputy prime minister and justice secretary after an inquiry found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

He later signalled to journalists he was the victim of “activist civil servants” who oppose reforms such as Brexit, and the “tyranny of subjective hurt feelings”.

On Monday, the Telegraph reported Raab is quitting because he has been “increasingly concerned over the last few years about the pressure the job has placed on my young family”.

Raab holds a slim 2,743-vote majority in his Esher and Walton constituency in Surrey, which is a top target seat for the Liberal Democrats at the next election.

There is an apparent exodus of Conservative MPs, with Matt Hancock, Sajid Javid and Nadine Dorries all stepping down when the nation goes to the polls.

