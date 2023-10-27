I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans are getting double helpings this year, as while a bunch of former campmates took part in the South Africa series back in March, the show is still returning to Australia for its regular run in November.

With anticipation for the new series now ramping up, the rumours of who will be entering the jungle are coming in thick and fast.

From reality stars to politicians, here’s who the papers reckon might be taking part in the 2023 series so far...

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Good Morning Britain regular Alex Beresford has previously said he would “love” to take part in the ITV reality series.

He said it would be “awesome” to appear on the show, telling The Mirror: “Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle.”

“The only thing is, I don’t know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do, it is that show isn’t it?”

It comes after the presenter is fresh off his appearance on Celebrity Race Across The World, and after his show, All About Britain was axed it seems the timings could line up.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former Love Island star Olivia was cast in last year’s series, but unfortunately had to leave the jungle after a few days after a medical issue.

She recently admitted she has unfinished business with the show, teasing a potential return later this year.

She told The Mirror: “I owe it to myself and the viewers to finish that experience, but it’s a big chunk out of your life. My diary, in the next six months, has not got many days that aren’t accounted for. It’s a ‘let’s see what we can do’ situation.”

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani David Rogers via Getty Images

Rugby legend Danny Cipriani’s name has been thrown into the mix, after a source “confirmed” to the Daily Mail that the sports star would be in the line-up.



The outlet reported that the source said Danny was “one of the most exciting signings for this series”, and would hope to recreate the popularity that fellow rugby players James Haskell and Mike Tindall found on the show.

Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson Dave Benett via Getty Images

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is another rumoured name to have been added to the line-up.

It comes as the reality star’s girlfriend Zara McDermott has taken to the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

A source told The Sun: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality.

“It will be difficult if Zara is still on Strictly, as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him. While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson via Associated Press

Rumours swirled earlier this year claiming that the ex-MP and former Mayor of London had been approached by ITV after former health secretary Matt Hancock ventured into the jungle last year.

However, his representatives have shut down the speculation, telling The Sun that “Boris is not doing this programme and is not in talks to do so”.

Liz Truss

Liz Truss Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

The Sun also claimed that the show’s producers are eyeing Johnson’s prime ministerial successor Liz Truss, who became the shortest serving prime minister in British history when she resigned after just 44 days in office last October.

The paper suggested that former deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-chancellors Sajid Javid and Kwasi Kwarteng could be of interest for the I’m A Celeb team, too.

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The former Big Brother winner has seen her profile sky-rocket in recent years after becoming a regular guest host on This Morning.

As a result, it has been reported she is at the centre of a bidding war between the BBC and ITV, with offers to appear on both Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity... apparently on the table.

The latest reports suggest that Josie has plumped for the jungle after they supposedly pulled out a big-money deal that the BBC could not match, according to The Sun.

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Coronation Street’s Tyrone Dobbs has reportedly “entered talks” to appear on I’m A Celebrity, having said to have been top of producers’ wishlist.

If he does agree to sign up, he will follow in a long line of Corrie stars to do the jungle, including Helen Flanagan, Andy Whyment and Sue Cleaver.

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Celebrity Gogglebox regular Denise Van Outen is no stranger to challenging herself on reality TV.

From Strictly Come Dancing to Dancing on Ice, Denise has participated in several fan-favourite series, and admitted she would be keen to enter the jungle ahead of a milestone birthday.

Previously, she told The Sun: “I will do it at some point. I think I’m a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do.”

As DVO turns 50 in May 2024, could this be the year? We’ll have to wait and see.

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Back in December 2022, champion jockey Frankie Dettori announced his retirement, after 35 years of dominating the competitive sport.

Now the Italian-born, England-based sportsman’s calendar is wide open and the rumours are swirling that Frankie is set to be another one of the show’s “superstar” signings, according to The Sun.

A source told the outlet that ITV executives think he would be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

Chris Gascoyne

Chris Gascoyne Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

In the coming weeks, Coronation Street actor Chris Gascoyne is set to leave the hit ITV soap and his role as Peter Barlow.

Now, the soap star is keen to journey from Weatherfield into the jungle. A source told The Sun that the actor has turned down Dancing On Ice and Strictly Come Dancing, in the hopes that he’s asked on I’m A Celeb.

They continued: “He really wants to do I’m A Celebrity but is still waiting to be asked. None of his friends would be surprised if he pops up in the jungle next year though.”

Catherine Tate

Catherine Tate Jeff Spicer/BAFTA via Getty Images

Catherine Tate has expressed her interest in heading into the jungle in the past, though she ruled it out last year, could this year be the year?

The comedian is set to reprise her role as Donna Noble in the Doctor Who anniversary specials that air in November and December, so it could be the ideal time.

Last year, she told OK!: “I’m A Celebrity – I’m not saying never, I’m just saying, not now.”

She continued: “I could literally do anything in the jungle, you could put me with rats and bury me underground, anything like that – but I couldn’t be eating that old gear they give you.”

Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor Naomi Baker via Getty Images

Darts Champion Phil Taylor has long expressed his hopes to get a chance to take part in the hit ITV series.

Way back in 2017, he said (via The Mirror): “I would like to do the jungle – I’m not so sure about Strictly, although it would do me the world of good and get me fit.

“But if I was asked to do the jungle, and it fits in with my schedule, I would love to have a crack at it.”

The Vivienne

The Vivienne Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK icon The Vivienne has expressed her hopes to go on the ITV reality show in the past, and we’re hoping this year is the year.

Though, the star gave nothing away about her potential involvement, she told Lorraine: “Do you know what, I’ve never even thought about it really but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be. I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it!

“What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again... I am all for that.”



Tom Holland

Tom Holland ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Now, we’ll admit this seems highly unlikely, but Hollywood actor Tom Holland previously told LadBible that he would “love” to do the show, if the opportunity arose and he could make it work with his schedule.

He added: “I would be alright in the small spaces and good at the athletic challenges.”

