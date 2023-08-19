I'm A Celebrity hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

It has been a staple of ITV’s schedules since 2002, and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will once again be back on our screens later this year.

The jungle is set to welcome a host of new famous faces, as they are put through famous Bushtucker Trials during what will be the 23rd series.

This year has seen I’m A Celebrity fans giving double helpings of their favourite reality show, as an all-stars spin-off also aired on ITV back in the spring.

As rumours and speculation about the latest regular run start to gather pace, here’s everything we know about the series so far...

When does I’m A Celebrity 2023 start?

As yet there is not official launch date for this year’s I’m A Celebrity, but we can take some clues from when previous series have started.

Last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity started a couple of weeks earlier than usual to help make room in the schedules for the World Cup, starting on November 6.

Most series in recent years prior to 2021 – when the show aired slightly later than usual – the series tends to kick off in the middle of November on a Sunday night.

Thus, a likely start date for the 2023 series could be either Sunday, November 12 or Sunday, November 19.

Who is hosting I’m A Celeb this year?

While there’s been no actual confirmation from ITV, it is widely believed Ant and Dec will be back on hosting duties for the 2023 series.

The pair have hosted the show since its inception in 2002, with only Ant missing a series in 2018 when Holly Willoughby stepped in to host alongside Dec.

Ant and Dec during last year's series of I'm A Celeb James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Ant and Dec also hosted the all stars spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity: South Africa, back in March – although the show was actually pre-recorded last September.

Where will this year’s I’m A Celebrity be held?

After two series in Wales owing to the pandemic, I’m A Celebrity returned to its rightful home in the Australian outback for the 2022 series, and it is thought the show will come from there once again this year.

The I’m A Celebrity “jungle” – which is actually technically a rainforest – is part of the Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales. Ant and Dec’s studio, which is connected to the jungle via various bridges, is located in the nearby town of Dungay.

Who is going into the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year?

While we’re still quite a way off finding out which celebrities will be joining camp, rumours have already started about who could be taking part.

Olivia Attwood, Josie Gibson and Alan Halsall Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

It’s looking pretty likely Olivia Attwood – who had to withdraw from last year’s series after just a few days on medical ground – will return, with the former Love Island contestant admitting during a recent appearance on Loose Women there had already “been conversations” with bosses, and she’s left a gap in her schedule.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was tipped to be in talks to appear, but these claims were shot down by his spokesperson.

Following this, however, it was reported that bosses are going after Tory MPs, including fellow former PM Liz Truss and her ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, former deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-health secretary Sajid Javid. Javid took over from former I’m A Celebrity campmate Matt Hancock as health secretary after he resigned over an extra-marital affair that broke his own Covid rules.

This Morning regular Josie Gibson is also looking like a shoo-in for the series, as it was previously reported she was at the centre of a “bidding war” between I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing – but this year’s Strictly line-up has already been announced as Josie is notably absent, suggesting she might have plumped for the jungle.

Other names rumoured for this year’s I’m A Celebrity include Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, who is better known as Weatherfield’s Tyrone Dobbs.

Where can I watch previous series of I’m A Celebrity?