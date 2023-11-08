Rumoured I'm A Celebrity Star Arrives In Australia Ahead Of New Series' Launch

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last year ITV/Shutterstock

Reality TV fans have still got a bit of a wait on their hands before this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! line-up is confirmed, but one star has already dropped a massive hint that they’ll be heading into the jungle later this month.

Back in September, The Sun reported that horse-racing great Frankie Dettori was “in advanced talks” for I’m A Celebrity, ahead of his retirement from the sport.

Advertisement

On Monday, The Mirror revealed that Frankie had landed Down Under for the Melbourne Cup, just over a week before the annual reality show gets underway in New South Wales.

He told his social media followers over the weekend: “I’m coming to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup.

“Unfortunately, this year I’m suspended, so I [can’t] ride, but I will support the Melbourne Cup carnival for the week, see some old friends riding and have a smashing time at the racing.”

The Sun also pointed out that the Italian jockey’s final racing commitment is set to take place in Hong Kong on 10 December, after the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity is over.

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Frankie Dettori and ITV for comment.

Frankie Dettori pictured in Melbourne on Monday Scott Barbour via Getty Images

Frankie already has a fair bit of reality TV experience, having competed on the 11th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, in which he finished in seventh place, with Rylan Clark being crowned that year’s winner.