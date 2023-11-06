I'm A Celebrity hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be returning to our screens in less than two weeks.

The broadcaster has announced the new series will officially launch on Sunday 19 November at 9pm on ITV1.

I’m A Celebrity’s 23rd season will launch just two days after fellow ITV reality show Big Brother comes to an end, after it was rebooted with the broadcaster after five years off air last month.

As yet, few details about I’m A Celebrity’s new series are known, other than the fact that Ant and Dec will once again be on hosting duties from the Australian jungle.

The line-up of celebrities taking part is likely to be confirmed next week, in the days leading up to the launch show.

Former campmate Olivia Attwood is also thought to be returning, after being forced to pull out early into last year’s series on medical grounds. Check out the full list of rumoured names here.

Speaking on his GB News show last month, Farage confirmed he had been approached to take part, following reports bosses had made a £1 million offer for him to enter the jungle.

He said he was “giving it very, very serious consideration”, “unlike previous years” when he has been courted by producers.

