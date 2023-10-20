The New Trailer For This Year's I'm A Celebrity Is Seriously Unexpected

The first trailer for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has landed, and it promises a series “beyond your wildest expectations”.

This autumn, Ant and Dec will return to Australia to welcome a whole new group of celebrities into the famous jungle camps to face their fears and test the strength of their stomachs in the bush tucker trials.

However, the satirical trailer has spun a whole different story, as a velvety, majestic voice (that could easily be mistaken for an M&S food advert) offers celebrities the chance to “surrender themselves” to the “ultimate jungle experience.”

The hosts are seen dressed in white uniforms, making eye-catching towel swans, and decking out the campmate’s humble beds and a bath full of mealworms at this five-star (supposedly) jungle resort.

The I'm A Celebrity camp is looking a little different to normal ITV

The trailer teases: “Come away with us, far, far away into the heart of a tropical jungle dream beneath the stars savour exotic cuisine, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before.”

The slow-motion, luxury trailer continues to entice celebrities to let the resort “pamper you beyond your wildest expectations” as the charming narrator tells the listener: “You deserve this.”

They’re then told to expect the “full celebrity treatment” at this hotel and spa, which is truthfully (or hopefully) unlike any other.

As the trailer draws to a close, the camera pans to a birds-eye view from the island to see “Get me out of here..” written by the Geordie co-hosts in the sand with a rake.

Ant and Dec will be back on hosting duties ITV

There has been no confirmed release date yet for the new season, although it is widely expected to launch on ITV1 and ITVX next month.

