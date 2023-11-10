I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec ITV/Shutterstock

The 12 celebrities competing in the new series of I’m A Celebrity have apparently been leaked in the press, ahead of the show’s launch next week.

On Thursday evening, The Sun published an article supposedly featuring the entire line-up for this year’s contest – with a fair few controversial signings reportedly making it onto the show.

Among the most divisive of the lot is former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who follows in the footsteps of last year’s booking Matt Hancock.

Farage has repeatedly come under fire over the years due to his political views and remarks he has made on issues like immigration, LGBTQ rights and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nigel Farage Don Arnold via Getty Images

He claimed last month that he’d been approached a number of times in the past, but was giving the offer “very, very serious consideration” this time around.

Another supposed casting choice on The Sun’s list that’s set to raise eyebrows is the inclusion of Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn Spears via Associated Press

The Baby One More Time singer published a memoir of her own, The Woman In Me, last month.

Fred Sirieix has reportedly signed up for the new series of I'm A Celebrity Joe Maher via Getty Images

Marvin Humes Dave Benett via Getty Images

Meanwhile, retired boxer Tony Bellew, reality star Sam Thompson, journalist Grace Dent and media personality Nella Rose reportedly complete the line-up.

Josie Gibson Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Nella Rose Mike Marsland via Getty Images

ITV had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK, other than to say that the full line-up was yet to be confirmed.

According to the tabloid, Coronation Street staple Alan Halshall was also supposed to be appearing on the show, but had to pull out at the eleventh hour due to ACL surgery. He’s now apparently been replaced by another campmate.