The 12 celebrities competing in the new series of I’m A Celebrity have apparently been leaked in the press, ahead of the show’s launch next week.
On Thursday evening, The Sun published an article supposedly featuring the entire line-up for this year’s contest – with a fair few controversial signings reportedly making it onto the show.
Among the most divisive of the lot is former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who follows in the footsteps of last year’s booking Matt Hancock.
Farage has repeatedly come under fire over the years due to his political views and remarks he has made on issues like immigration, LGBTQ rights and the Covid-19 pandemic.
He claimed last month that he’d been approached a number of times in the past, but was giving the offer “very, very serious consideration” this time around.
Another supposed casting choice on The Sun’s list that’s set to raise eyebrows is the inclusion of Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn.
Britney has publicly called out her younger sibling on a number of occasions since the conservatorship the singer had been placed under for over a decade came to an end, most notably over interviews Jamie-Lynn has given about the arrangement, and the publication of her book, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame And Figuring it Out.
The Baby One More Time singer published a memoir of her own, The Woman In Me, last month.
The Sun’s report also names First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix, This Morning host Josie Gibson, soap actors Nick Pickard and Danielle Harold (better known as Hollyoaks’ Tony and EastEnders’ Lola), pop singer Marvin Humes and racing great Frankie Dettori, who landed in Australia earlier this week.
Meanwhile, retired boxer Tony Bellew, reality star Sam Thompson, journalist Grace Dent and media personality Nella Rose reportedly complete the line-up.
ITV had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK, other than to say that the full line-up was yet to be confirmed.
According to the tabloid, Coronation Street staple Alan Halshall was also supposed to be appearing on the show, but had to pull out at the eleventh hour due to ACL surgery. He’s now apparently been replaced by another campmate.
I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday 19 November at 9pm on ITV1, just days after the current series of the Big Brother reboot comes to an end.