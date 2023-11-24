'It's Nauseating': Sandi Toksvig Blasts Nigel Farage's I'm A Celebrity Appearance

Sandi Toksvig at The Cambridge Union earlier this month Nordin Catic via Getty Images

Sandi Toksvig has made her feelings clear on the recent trend for politicians to use reality TV shows for image “rehabilitation”.

Towards the end of the interview, Sandi was asked for her feelings on reality television, insisting she’d “never” want to appear on any of them as a contestant.

Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

And Sandi isn’t the only one unhappy to see the former UKIP leader in the jungle.

When he first landed in Australia ahead of the new series, his involvement sparked a widespread backlash on social media, with many sharing their plans to boycott the show completely.

Since then, it’s been revealed that this year’s I’m A Celebrity has already seen a dip in viewing figures, with the launch show being the least-watched since the show began more than 20 years ago.

During his time in the jungle, Farage has also been challenged about his political history by fellow campmates Fred Sireix and Nella Rose.