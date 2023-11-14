ITV Addresses Backlash To Nigel Farage's Inclusion On I'm A Celebrity Line-Up

Nigel Farage is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader is one of the 10 contestants confirmed to be entering the jungle later this week, which has prompted plenty of criticism aimed at ITV for platforming the divisive political figure.

Some have even claimed they will boycott the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity due to Farage’s participation, with a campaign also being launched on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Responding to the controversy, ITV said that viewers would be “invited to form their own opinions” when the show kicks off on Sunday.

A spokesperson said in a statement (via The Mirror): “I’m A Celebrity has always featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout its 20 years on screen.

“As with any campmate, viewers are invited to form their own opinions when the show begins on Sunday.”

Meet the 10 brave Celebrities who are heading to the infamous Australian Jungle this Sunday at 9pm. 🇦🇺 #ImACeleb ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1Qjc8kAizz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2023

Confirmation Farage would be entering the jungle came after an unconfirmed report in the Daily Mail, which suggested that he is to become the highest-paid contestant in I’m A Celebrity history, apparently picking up a fee of £1.5 million to appear in the jungle.

Farage is not the only controversial figure set to appear on I’m A Celebrity this year, as Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn is also taking part.

Her participation has proved to be something of a talking point as Britney has repeatedly called out her younger sibling since the conservatorship the singer had been placed under for over a decade came to an end, most notably over interviews Jamie Lynn has given about the arrangement, and the publication of her book, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame And Figuring it Out.