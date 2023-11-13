Nigel Farage at Brisbane Airport on Sunday James Gourley/Shutterstock

After weeks of speculation, we’ve had the biggest hint yet that Nigel Farage is among the campmates taking part in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity.

Two weeks ago, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader claimed that he’d been approached by ITV about taking part in the jungle, and his name was later featured on a “leaked” line-up published by The Sun.

While ITV is remaining tight-lipped about the new line-up, Farage was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport over the weekend, just days before filming in the Australian jungle is due to begin.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report in the Daily Mail suggested that Farage is to become the highest-paid contestant in I’m A Celebrity history, picking up a fee of £1.5 million to appear in the jungle.

Farage speaking to members of the press as he makes his way through Arrivals James Gourley/Shutterstock

The photos of Farage landing in Australia, along with reports of the staggering figure he’s being paid for the show, were met with a widespread backlash.

Many I’m A Celebrity viewers are even claiming they will boycott the show this series as a result of his casting…

ITV helping launder the reputation of the man who has caused so much damage to this country in the last decade. You hate to see it https://t.co/nrAHZ72AFh — 🇧🇧🏳️🌈 🇵🇸 m a r c u s (@marcusxdusty) November 12, 2023

This is why I don't like ITV. Supporting and giving a platform to pricks like this as well as an obscene amount of money to fuel him further. https://t.co/eFC9fLx8LL — Olly Gibbs (@OllyGibbs) November 13, 2023

First Matt Hancock & now this, it’s shameful & disgusting that itv will not only platform such reprehensible people to give them public redemption, they also pay them obscene amounts to do so.



Such a high reward for people who have done nothing but cause hurt to the country. https://t.co/GXZnkFteVL — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) November 12, 2023

Sickening.

I used to love watching I'm A Celeb as it reminded me of my dad who watched religiously. Missed the series last year because of Hancock's involvement but Farage is a new level of disgusting.

Hope the headlines are worth it... https://t.co/jy3fp0eI80 — Mark McKinley (@markgmckinley) November 12, 2023

We used to love watching I’m A Celeb but didn’t watch last year with Matt Hancock after covid and will sit this one out with Farage. Humanising these awful people is just not a fun watch for me. https://t.co/buFgimk7Mv — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️🌈 (@KennyMcITR) November 12, 2023

For the first time ever, I won’t be watching @antanddec in the jungle. What a disappointing decision to put such an unsavoury individual as Farage on the programme. #ImACeleb — Sara Jones (@awrightdave) November 12, 2023

I see ITV have decided it’s the shock factor for them and the publicity of a (let’s face it) dying format - but if you think I’m going watch Ant and Dec cosy up to Nigel Farage - they’ve got another think coming - it’s a disgusting disgraceful decision and I hope it plummets — Mazzerooni 🔴⚪️ ✊🏼☮️❤️ (@mazzerooni) November 12, 2023

I’m not watching or interacting with the show in any way unless it is to congratulate anyone who challenges Farage. ITV and Farage don’t deserve the exposure — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) November 13, 2023

ITV giving Matt Hancock a platform last year was bad enough, but giving Nigel Farage and his disgusting views a prime time slot is just beyond vile — eden (@edenolivia_) November 11, 2023

Not watching this year so long as Farage is still in it. An appalling decision by ITV. — DV67 (@davewvero53) November 13, 2023

Massively disappointed with @ITV putting an extortionate (record breaking?) sum of money in the pocket of Nigel Farage to appear on #ImACeleb. I love the show, but for the first time, I cannot bear to support and will not be watching. — Dafydd Williams (@DafWilliams) November 13, 2023

I love I’m a Celebrity and have watched it for years, but sadly will not watch it for the first time if Nigel Farage is in it. I understand that you want ‘celebrities’ that are slightly controversial as it makes good TV but this is a step too far. Feeling sad 😢 — Helen Longhurst (@LonghurstHelen) November 13, 2023

Ant and Dec are trending because Farage has landed in Australia to take part in #ImACeleb. I'm not sure how much influence they had in securing celebs, but I can't watch when he's on it. Even Celebrity Big Brother would boot out less controversial housemates. It beggars belief. — John Saleh Price (@johnsalehprice) November 12, 2023

I am definitely boycotting https://t.co/NEJWSYiwen — Lyn 🦒 (@4notrumps) November 12, 2023

Farage? No thanks. Terrible decision. — Brian Lavalette (@MrLava_lava) November 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Farage isn’t the only rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestant to have been sighted in Australia.

Since the supposed line-up “leaked” in the press, This Morning host Josie Gibson and internet personality Nella Rose have also arrived Down Under, while Frankie Dettori is already in Australia as of last week.

Josie Gibson James Gourley/Shutterstock

Nella Rose James Gourley/Shutterstock

Former Love Island host Olivia Attwood – who was also tipped to take part after bowing out of last year’s series after a matter of hours – has also ruled herself out.