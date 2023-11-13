Entertainmentnigel farage i'm a celebrityJosie Gibson

Nigel Farage Arrives In Australia Ahead Of Rumoured I'm A Celebrity Stint And People Are Not Happy

Many are threatening to boycott the show, as reports claim the former UKIP leader is I'm A Celebrity's highest-paid campmate ever.
Nigel Farage at Brisbane Airport on Sunday
After weeks of speculation, we’ve had the biggest hint yet that Nigel Farage is among the campmates taking part in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity.

Two weeks ago, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader claimed that he’d been approached by ITV about taking part in the jungle, and his name was later featured on a “leaked” line-up published by The Sun.

While ITV is remaining tight-lipped about the new line-up, Farage was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport over the weekend, just days before filming in the Australian jungle is due to begin.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report in the Daily Mail suggested that Farage is to become the highest-paid contestant in I’m A Celebrity history, picking up a fee of £1.5 million to appear in the jungle.

Farage speaking to members of the press as he makes his way through Arrivals
The photos of Farage landing in Australia, along with reports of the staggering figure he’s being paid for the show, were met with a widespread backlash.

Many I’m A Celebrity viewers are even claiming they will boycott the show this series as a result of his casting…

Meanwhile, Farage isn’t the only rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestant to have been sighted in Australia.

Since the supposed line-up “leaked” in the press, This Morning host Josie Gibson and internet personality Nella Rose have also arrived Down Under, while Frankie Dettori is already in Australia as of last week.

Former Love Island host Olivia Attwood – who was also tipped to take part after bowing out of last year’s series after a matter of hours – has also ruled herself out.

I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday night.

