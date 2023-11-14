Jamie Lynn Spears' I'm A Celebrity Intro VT Has Everyone Making The Same Observation

Jamie Lynn Spears ITV/Shutterstock

Britney’s younger sister was confirmed as part of the line-up for the new series of the ITV reality show on Monday evening.

Her participation has proved to be something of a talking point as Britney has repeatedly called out her younger sibling since the conservatorship the singer had been placed under for over a decade came to an end, most notably over interviews Jamie Lynn has given about the arrangement, and the publication of her book, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame And Figuring it Out.

To tie in with the announcement of this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up, the new campmates appeared in a social media video, in which they introduced themselves and discussed their reasons for going on the show.

In it, Jamie Lynn could be heard describing herself as “an actress and singer”, noticeably making no mention to her famous sibling.

“I’m best known for being an actress and a singer,” she said. “I have been doing it since I could basically walk.”

Needless to say the introduction has people on social media making the same observation...

jamie lynn saying she’s best known as an actress and singer as if she’s not only known for being britney’s sister https://t.co/7lF4QkiZrE — joe’s groove 💎 (@fevernostalgia) November 13, 2023

#ImACeleb Jamie Lynn Spears who is best known for being an actress and a singer, with such hits as: "I'm Britney spears sister y'all", and the straight to video movie: "my parents are Britney spears parents".

Bloody classics! pic.twitter.com/qXyFAO9vKb — John salmon (@Catchasalmon88) November 13, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears thinks she's most known for being an actress and singer (who knew) but really she's only known for being Britney's little sister 🤔 #ImACeleb — Leanne O'Toole (@Leanne_OT_91) November 13, 2023

Jamie-Lynn Spears “I’m best known for being an actress and a singer.”



Ah come off it, best known for being Britney Spears younger sister. https://t.co/hODys0RE02 — Niall Farrell (@NiallFarrell218) November 13, 2023

‘I’m best know for being an actress and a singer!’ Jamie Lynn-Spears…babe your mostly known for being Britney Spears sister and having one nickelodeon show 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/57KVVADr09 — Ellie Leinster (@FragileEllie) November 13, 2023

Elsewhere in the clip, Jamie Lynne says: “I’m doing this to show my girls you can get out there and do absolutely anything if you want, even if it’s scary.

“I don’t want to have to eat weird things and have weird things crawl on me. I don’t know, I don’t like that.”

Jamie Lynn with sister Britney in 2017 Image Group LA via Getty Images

Jamie Lynn made her screen debut in 2002, when she played a younger version of Britney’s character in the film Crossroads, Lucy Wagner.

She then went on to appear in US sketch show All That, before landing her own kids TV series on Nickelodeon in 2005 called Zoey 101, which also spawned a Paramount+ film earlier this year called Zoey 102.

Jamie Lynn later launched a short-lived music career in 2013, with the release of debut country-inspired single How Could I Want You More.

I’m A Celebrity also won’t be Jamie Lynn’s first brush with reality TV, as earlier this year she was a contestant on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was second to be eliminated.