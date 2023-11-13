Olivia Attwood Finally Breaks Silence On I'm A Celebrity Return Rumours

Olivia Attwood pictured ahead of last year's I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

Ever since Olivia Attwood’s impromptu exit from last year’s I’m A Celebrity just one day into the series, fans have been speculating about whether the former Love Island finalist would be given a do-over.

Olivia has repeatedly been named among the potential campmates for this year’s series, which launches over the weekend, but when a list of contestants was “leaked” in the press last week, her name was noticeably absent.

This came after reports in the Daily Mail that she had been “ruled out” of the show due to new TV commitments.

When Olivia was seen at an airport over the weekend, speculation began that she was heading Down Under, which she took as a perfect opportunity to set the record straight.

“I wasn’t going to talk about anything jungle-related because if I’m honest, the way things played out last year still makes my heart hurt… and my brain,” she told her Instagram followers on Sunday.

“I have been avoiding Instagram, but the sheer volume of you messaging about the show, commenting, meeting you in person etc., I feel like it’s wrong not to speak to you.”

Olivia addressed the I'm A Celebrity rumours on Instagram Instagram/Olivia Attwood

She continued: “I couldn’t commit to going back this year. It wasn’t the right time for me. There were many things I had to weigh up, but ultimately the sheer intensity of my schedule doesn’t allow for that much time ‘out of the office’.

“I read all your messages about the show, your support and love I will never ever take for granted. One day I hope when the time is right. we can finish my jungle story… for you guys and for myself…”

Instead, Olivia said she’d be using the next few days to “let my hair down”, before teasing that she was “bursting” to tell her fans about a TV venture she has coming up in the near future.

Olivia with former campmate Scarlette Douglas in the jungle last year TV/Shutterstock

While Olivia has confirmed she won’t be headed into the jungle this year, a number of stars have now landed in Australia, including racing favourite Frankie Dettori, daytime host Josie Gibson and media personality Nella Rose.