Here's Everything The Traitors Fans Will Want To Know About The Much-Anticipated Second Series

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman BBC via PA Media

It was one of the surprise hits of 2022, and the BBC’s biggest entertainment launch for the BBC in two years – so needless to say excitement for the second series of The Traitors is at fever pitch.

The good news is that fans don’t have much longer to wait, with adverts for the new season already airing, as a new group of players get ready to play the ultimate game of detective work, backstabbing and trust.

Here’s everything we know about it so far...

When does series two of The Traitors start?

As yet, the BBC has not officially confirmed when series two of The Traitors will start, other than saying it is coming “soon”.

Last year, it debuted on 29 November, running for three episodes a week up until 22 December, and if it follows the same pattern this year, a potential start date could be 28 November 2023.

Official confirmation is expected in the coming weeks.

Who is hosting?

Let’s face it, one of the reasons why The Traitors proved such a hit the first time around was thanks to Claudia Winkleman, who was perfectly cast as the show’s main presenter.

The good news is she is back for round two – although sadly there’s no word yet as to whether she will be joined by her meme-worthy roll-neck jumper.

Claudia Winkleman hosting The Traitors BBC

Who is taking part?

As you can imagine, the line-up of contestants set to appear in season two of The Traitors is currently a closely guarded secret, and fans should not expect to find out who is set to enter the castle until closer to the series’ launch.

What else has been said about series two of The Traitors?

After the runaway success of the first season, The Traitors could suffer the fate of the “difficult second album” – but it seems bosses have a plan to make sure captures fans’ imagination just as much.

Speaking at the Wales Screen Summit, Toni Ireland, executive producer at the show’s production company Studio Lambert, said back in May: “I’m excited because the game’s going to be different, people have watched the show now.

“When this cast came to us, they had never seen the show, they were just playing with their gut instinct and just going: ‘This is how I’m going to play this game’.

“Now, I imagine a [new] cast will have seen it, they’re going to come to us with pre-planned ideas of the way they think it’s going to go, and obviously it’s our job to make sure that they’re always kept on their toes and they don’t know what’s around every corner.”

She added: “I’ll tell you the tagline for series two, which is ‘You think you know how to play the game, you don’t know anything’. That’s all we’re [going to] say.”

What is this I’ve heard about series three?

While series two has not even hit our screens yet, the BBC has already confirmed the show has been confirmed for a third season, with Claudia Winkleman returning as host.

It is thought the third run will air in 2024.

While many fans have also called for a celebrity edition, there is still no news about whether this will actually happen.

Where can I watch international editions of The Traitors?

If you are looking to get a fix of The Traitors before it returns to our screens, the good news is that the BBC iPlayer has the rights to the first seasons of the American and Australian editions.

The US show is hosted by Alan Cumming and is actually filmed in the same location as the UK show. However, one key difference between the two editions is that the American line-up features a mix of everyday contestants and previous reality TV stars.

It was also recently confirmed that the second season – which recently wrapped filming – will feature only celebrities, with none other than Love Island UK winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu confirmed to take part.