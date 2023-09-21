Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Karwai Tang via Getty Images

After serving up some of Love Island’s most memorable moments ever, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is bringing her unique brand of reality TV brilliance to another hit show.

And what’s better, is that she will be able to put her talents as a “liar, actress” (not our words) to the test, as she will be taking part in The Traitors US.

Advertisement

While the first series of the American version of the hit BBC show saw a mix of everyday people and stars from other reality show take part in the game, its second run will exclusively feature famous faces.

Former Turkish soap star Ekin-Su shot to fame in the UK on the 2022 series of Love Island, which she won with Davide Sanclimenti.

But perhaps even more random that Ekin-Su’s casting in the show is the fact that former UK MP and speaker of the house John Bercow has also signed up for the show, which sees its participants having to work out who are the secret “traitors” in the group before they are “murdered”.

John Bercow David M. Benett via Getty Images

Advertisement

They will be joined by other stars including former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Peppermint, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield and The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge.

Once again, the show is being filmed in the same castle in Scotland as the UK version, with Alan Cumming returning as presenter.

This time, however, he will be joined by a new sidekick – his dog Lala.

Peacock, who broadcast the show in the US, have confirmed the new series will arrive on the streaming service “early next year”.

While a UK broadcaster has not yet been announced, the first series of The Traitors US debuted after the UK version finished on BBC iPlayer.

The British show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is set to return for a second series later this year.