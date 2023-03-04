What’s better than Claudia Winkleman? Four Claudia Winklemans.

The Traitors presenter is set to be joined by three celebrity lookalikes (well, three celebs wearing Claudia-inspired wigs) for a special sketch based on the hit BBC reality show for this year’s Red Nose Day.

In the sketch, Claudia will be played by Dawn French who assembles the celebrity ‘Faithful’ and ‘Traitors’ for a discussion full of twists and turns. Joining her will be Mary Berry and Jennifer Saunders.

Viewers will need to tune in to find out which other famous faces will be under the cloaks and who will be revealed as the ultimate Traitor?

(L-R) Claudia Winkleman, Claudia Winkleman, Claudia Winkleman and Claudia Winkleman (Ok, it's Mary Berry, Claudia Winkleman, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders) BBC

The real Claudia Winkleman says: “I can’t wait for people to see this sketch. I’m so grateful to Comic Relief for putting the whole thing together. I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, and I like it.”

Jennifer Saunders joked: “Worst day of my life, I don’t know why I agree to these things. The only reason why I agreed to this one was to meet Mary Berry.”

Dawn French added: “This was the second worst day of my life. The absolute worst one was meeting Jennifer Saunders. The only reason I agreed to this one was to show Claudia Winkleman the horror that awaits her in the mirror in 30 years’ time…”

Richard Curtis, who is behind the sketch, said: “I’m unbelievably excited about this sketch. The Traitors is the most brilliant reality show of all time, and I hope that we can mercilessly tear it apart. There’s a very impressive group of actors who gathered together to destroy the reputation of Claudia Winkleman and the BBC in aid of Comic Relief.”