The Traitors Fans Finally Get The Official Update They've Been Waiting For

The Traitors fans have now been waiting two months for any official update on the show’s future after its inaugural series proved a runaway success.

However, on Monday, the BBC finally confirmed that a second season has been commissioned, and bosses are now on the hunt for contestants.

Claudia Winkleman will once again return as host of the nail-biting psychological reality competition, where 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detective work, backstabbing and trust in the hope of winning up to £120,000

“I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately,” Claudia joked.

The BBC’s head of entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight, promised “another magnificent series full of drama and suspense”.

“We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and the Faithfuls,” she said.

Hopefuls are encouraged to apply to become a contestant via the BBC Take Part website, with applications open until 31 July 2023.

The first series of The Traitors scored an average audience of 5.4 million across all devices and proved to be the biggest new entertainment show launch for the BBC in two years.

An airdate for series two of The Traitors will be announced in due course. According to its Take Part website, filming is currently slated to take place over six weeks in the summer/autumn.